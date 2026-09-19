‘The best test we’ve ever done’: two-time world dressage champion Lottie Fry reveals how it all came together for her and Glamourdale in Aachen

From legs shaking in the special to the calmest she’s ever felt in the ring, Lottie Fry relives her history-making double double at the World Championships in an interview with H&H dressage editor Oscar Williams

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Lottie Fry stood at Glamourdale’s shoulder holding medals, with a blacked out background
Lottie Fry and Glamourdale with their history-making medals
(Image credit: Eliane Van Schaik)

I had a proper debrief after the Europeans last summer with my trainer Anne van Olst. It wasn’t the result we wanted, so we went right back to basics and started again from there. What did we want to change? What could be better in the preparation? It was about becoming more of a team again, really – harmony, seeing what works.

It’s difficult when it doesn’t go to plan, but we never doubted Glamourdale would get back to his best. He always feels like he’s getting stronger and there’s always a little bit more in him – the hard part is getting it all right at the same time.

Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).