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Watch the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships and Petplan Winter Area Festival Championships this week (15–19 April 2026) and enjoy the action at two of the biggest events on the national dressage calendar.

The Winter Dressage Championships and Winter Area Festival Championships take place at Addington Equestrian in Buckinghamshire. The whole show is free entry for spectators, but if you’re not able to visit the event in person, here’s our full guide on how to watch the championships from the comfort of your own home.

At a glance

Winter Dressage Championships dates: 15–19 April 2026

15–19 April 2026 Watch Winter Dressage Championships on TV: H&C TV

H&C TV Watch from anywhere: Use this Surfshark deal – just £1.38/month

How to watch the Winter Dressage Championships on TV

Horse & Country TV (H&C) will be showing live coverage from all three arenas at the Winter Dressage Championships, including the arenas hosting the Petplan Area Festival Championships. Members of H&C+ will be able to live stream the event and watch back on-demand, including previous years.

To find out more about H&C+ membership options, visit horseandcountry.tv.

Competition clips

If you’re competing at the Winter Dressage Championships, you can download your competition test clips from H&C by visiting their website for £20 per clip. This service is free if you have a H&C Gold membership.

How to watch the Winter Dressage Championships from anywhere

If you’re away from home and your normal coverage is geo-blocked, a VPN will get you your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as Surfshark, where you can get an exclusive low price of just £1.38/month, and offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

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