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How to watch the Winter Dressage and Area Festival Championships live from anywhere in the world

Georgia Guerin Georgia Guerin

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    • Watch the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships and Petplan Winter Area Festival Championships this week (15–19 April 2026) and enjoy the action at two of the biggest events on the national dressage calendar.

    The Winter Dressage Championships and Winter Area Festival Championships take place at Addington Equestrian in Buckinghamshire. The whole show is free entry for spectators, but if you’re not able to visit the event in person, here’s our full guide on how to watch the championships from the comfort of your own home.

    At a glance


    How to watch the Winter Dressage Championships on TV

    Horse & Country TV (H&C) will be showing live coverage from all three arenas at the Winter Dressage Championships, including the arenas hosting the Petplan Area Festival Championships. Members of H&C+ will be able to live stream the event and watch back on-demand, including previous years.

    To find out more about H&C+ membership options, visit horseandcountry.tv.

    Competition clips

    If you’re competing at the Winter Dressage Championships, you can download your competition test clips from H&C by visiting their website for £20 per clip. This service is free if you have a H&C Gold membership.

    How to watch the Winter Dressage Championships from anywhere

    If you’re away from home and your normal coverage is geo-blocked, a VPN will get you your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.

    There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as Surfshark, where you can get an exclusive low price of just £1.38/month, and offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

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    We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing. 

    Georgia Guerin
    Georgia Guerin

    H&H’s head of e-commerce
    Georgia is Horse & Hound’s equestrian products expert and our favourite shopping guru as she knows about all the latest products, often before they hit the shelves. She is here to help you make the right purchases, whatever your budget, and manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015. She is also editor of H&H’s sister site, PetsRadar.
    Georgia Guerin

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