All about the Yorkshire Terrier: the tiny lapdog with a tenacious spirit

The Yorkshire Terrier is the only breed that is exhibited on a decorative box in the show ring. This is a glamorous terrier with silky flowing hair reaching to the floor, and the ultimate lap dog. However, despite their delicate and pampered appearance, they have another side. Their real metier is as a ratter, having been developed to work in vermin control in the mines and cotton mills of Yorkshire in Victorian times. However, this small dog breed quickly became popular with the ladies as an adorable house pet. Lapdog, watchdog and supreme mouser, this is a super little companion with a big character, happy in urban or rural environments.

Their luxuriant coat is more like human than canine fur, and as such tends to produce less dander and be less triggering for allergies. The coat of this British dog breed does need a fair bit of grooming, however, to keep it looking glossy and beautiful. Their ancestry includes the now-extinct black and tan terrier – hence their distinctive colouring – as well as the Maltese and Skye Terriers.

Yorkshire Terrier: fact file

Kennel Club breed group: toy

Size: tiny! Max weight 3.2kg

Daily exercise: at least 30min per day

Coat: long, straight, silky and glossy; low-shedding

Colours: black and tan, black blue and tan, blue and tan, blue steel and tan, steel blue, steel blue and tan, steel blue black and tan, steel grey and tan. Dark eyes.

Lifespan: more than 12 years

Bark: yes. Yorkies can be very vocal, and yappy. Like many small breeds, they have a tendency to bark at many things, but can be trained not to do so excessively.

Distinctive features: their long, silky and shiny coat, which hangs straight and evenly down each side of the dog’s body with a parting in the middle. Their blue and tan colouring is also a hallmark, although there are variations in this.

Temperament: alert, intelligent and spirited. Despite their dainty appearance, Yorkies are tenacious and feisty and tend to have big personalities.

Things to consider: this is a very small breed, so you’ll need all their kit in miniature, from the best small dog beds to special puppy food for small breeds. They’re likely to need a pint-sized dog coat for freezing wintery days.

Bear in mind that although they might think they’re a big dog, they’re in a small package so are likely to be squashed by boisterous dogs out for a play.

Their long, straight hair might be natural, but it does needs some attention to keep it mat-free. Daily grooming with an appropriate dog brush is essential.

Training: Yorkies tend to have quite a yap on them, so it’s worth working on training them not to be a nuisance barker.

Toy dogs can get away with behaviours that wouldn’t be acceptable in a larger dog due to their weight, so be consistent and firm in your training to make sure they are under control. However they are eminently trainable, being bred as a working terrier, and tend to thrive in sports like mini agility, as well as in the show ring.

