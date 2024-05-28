



The Staffordshire Bull Terrier – Staffie to his friends – has similar ancestry to the bull terrier, essentially a cross between bulldogs with terriers to develop a dog specialising in vermin control. They do have a background as a fighting dog – long since banned – and this has sometimes given the Staffie a bad name, but in reality they make superb family pets. The breed standard even highlights their typical characteristics as “affectionate, especially with children”.

Despite their sweet natures, they still look like a pugnacious brawler, testament to their history as a feisty contestant on the dog-fighting circuit. Their characteristic short, broad heads with chunky cheeks, and powerful chests, can give their impression that anyone taking them on us bound to come off worst, but on the plus side they have a winning smile with their lips naturally turning up at the edges. Just make sure they are well socialised from an early age to learn how to behave in polite society!

The Staffie was recognised as a distinct breed from the 1930s, taking the name Staffordshire from the West Midlands county in which the breed was originally developed. And if you want to show your Staffie, they traditionally wear a wide leather collar ornamented with a brass emblem Staffordshire knot, the county symbol (like this one on Amazon).

Staffordshire Bull Terrier: fact file

Kennel Club breed group: terrier

Size: small

Daily exercise: at least an hour a day

Coat: short; shedding

Colours: 27 different colour combinations, with many including some element of brindle. Dark eyes preferred, with dark rims.

Lifespan: more than 12 years

Bark: Staffies are more vocal than real barkers. They tend to snuffle and make other porcine noises more than barking excessively. However, if not trained properly from an early age, they can – like any dog – develop nuisance barking tendencies.

Distinctive features: strong, muscular, active and agile, with a smooth coat. They have short, broad faces, wide chests and a distinctive Staffie smile.

Temperament: bold, fearless and reliable. Known to be sweet and affectionate with children.

Things to consider: many people are scared of Staffies, due to prejudice because of their reputation as a fighting dog. If you would like to show your Staffie is easy-going, how about using a lead signalling he’s friendly, such as this one from Amazon?

With their powerful jaws and intelligent minds, good strong chew toys are great for keeping them physically and mentally stimulated – or they can turn on destructive mode and your shoes, table legs, cushions and so on may suffer.

With their short, glossy coats, grooming is easy – just a wipe down or gentle brush should suffice. However, they do love a roll in foul-smelling muck, so keep a stock of good doggy shampoo at the ready.

Training: train your Staffie well and you’ll have a friend for life and an asset to your family. They need plenty of commitment and socialisation and your efforts will pay off with a reliable, obedient and loyal dog.

They thrive on plenty of exercise, and several outings a day may be preferable to one long one.

Complete Guide To Staffordshire Bull Terriers

