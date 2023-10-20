



Everyone loves to play with a puppy, but most puppies can outplay their humans. They have a low boredom threshold, and when they aren’t stimulated sufficiently, bad habits can creep in. Some might seek out inappropriate items to chew; some might whine or howl – or simply get up to mischief. As well as knowing how to calm an over-excited puppy, knowing how to keep a puppy entertained is a crucial skill.

Whether young or old, most dogs need plenty of enrichment and entertainment to keep them happy. Going out for a walk is the perfect way to give them the activity and stimulation they need, but very young dogs shouldn’t go out for too long (and not before their vaccinations). But racking up the miles on foot isn’t the only way to provide activity and entertainment. There are plenty of indoor enrichment activities to keep your puppy both fulfilled and active.

5 ways to keep a puppy entertained

1. Hide and seek

A classic game for those days when you have to stay indoors, whether you’re a small canine or human. You can either play “hide the treat” or “hide the person”. The first option appeals to your dog’s natural foraging skills and involves hiding small dog treats, such as these Dog-e-Lix treats from Webbox (available on Amazon) that are suitable from 12 weeks old, around your home and encouraging your pet to sniff them out. Start with easy hiding places at first while your pup gets the hang of things, making it slightly more challenging each time you play.

If you have a dog breed with a superb sense of smell, such as a bloodhound or a spaniel, you could even leave a trail of scent, touching various objects around your home with a treat to transfer the scent, before finally hiding it.

Or, if your dog is less food-driven, you can work on his recall skills, by hiding somewhere in your home and calling them to you. You’ll probably need to get another member of the household to stay with him while you hide, unless his “stay” command is well established. Reward them with a fuss or a treat each time they find you.

2. Enrichment toys

Dog puzzle toys and treat dispensers help to encourage your dog’s foraging abilities, thereby giving him plenty of mental stimulation. These toys usually combine a puzzle with edible rewards. Puzzle toys include treat dispensers, such as this egg-shaped toy from Zellar (available on Amazon), which work with treats and hard food, and snuffle mats.

If you are DIY-inclined, you can make your own snuffle toy by adding treats or kibble to a cardboard box filled with shredded paper or balls. Alternatively, make your own homemade lick mat using in ice tray. You can spread a creamy treat, such as these squeezy Churu Sticks from Amazon, into the pockets and let them work at licking it off.

3. Teach your puppy commands

Learning is entertainment. Start with basic commands like “sit”, and progress to “paw” and “roll over”. Before long, you’ll have an all-singing and all-dancing circus dog! H&H recommends the book 101 Tricks for Dogs (available on Amazon), for teaching skills.

4. Indoor agility

Perhaps not for the faint-hearted – you’ll need to be up for a bit of chaos in your home or garden, but at least it’s organised chaos! If your dog is particularly boisterous then a home-made agility course will help entertain them and let them blow off some steam. You need to be up for a bit of activity, too, using whatever you can find around the house to set up the course, including a good variety of obstacles and surfaces. This offers mental stimulation and provides extra sensory enrichment through the different heights and challenges. Plus, they’ll burn off a bit of excess energy.

Suggestions for DIY obstacles could include creating a tunnel from a cardboard box or, for larger breeds, by draping a blanket over two chairs. You can make a hurdle from an upside-down laundry basket and lay out a variety of objects for your dog to weave in and out of. Make a fuss of your dog as he learns how to master the challenges. He may enjoy a treat, a fuss, or his favourite ball – such as this highly-rated squeaky Kong ball on Amazon.

Or you can buy a ready-made set, which you can assemble in your garden. We like this one from Pawhut (found on Amazon), which stows away neatly in a bag.

5. Rest and relax

Most of us enjoy a little R&R, especially on a rainy day. Play some games first so they are suitably well exercised and peaceful. Then, create a doggy spa by setting up a relaxing grooming station. Shampoo and condition their coats, trim their nails, and groom your dog from head to toe – not forgetting to brush his teeth! Not only will you be giving your dog’s skin and coat all the attention it needs, but it’s also a great bonding experience for you both.

Good luck! Keeping your puppy entertained should give you as much joy as it does him – and it will definitely save your household items from destruction.

