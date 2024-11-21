The new black: 26 puppy names for dogs with dark coats





Naming a puppy is one of the great joys of bringing the new member of the family into your home. But it’s also a cause of division in the household! There are innumerable fabulous dog names from which to choose, whether you’re looking for boys names for dogs or girls names for bitches. Most people want a name that matches their dog, captures something of his essence, look or character. For example, it might be stretching irony to call a West Highland White Terrier “Blackberry” or name a pristine Vizsla “Spot”. The trouble is we’re spoilt for choice. One of the easiest ways to narrow down the list is to go by colour. For this article, let’s take a look at the options for black dog names. Like style, black never goes out of fashion.

Black dogs come in all breeds, shapes and sizes, so even with the colour connotation not all names will suit all dogs. Jet would probably more appropriate for a whippet than a Newfoundland, while Panther the Chihuahua would be a tad incongruous.

26 black dog names

Baloo – the loveable sloth bear from The Jungle Book could share his name with any bear-like dog, think Newfies, mastiffs, or even Great Danes. Batman – fun and adventurous, this is a popular one in homes with kids who want a superhero as their sidekick. Blackberry – for a fun-loving, outdoorsy type with a wave or curl to their coat; a cocker spaniel or poodle. Blackjack – a name to suit all black dogs. Caviar – for an aristocratic dog with an expensive look. Chess – ideal for a Border Collie, which are often coloured black and white, and highly intelligent. Ebony – for shiny, smooth black dogs, like Labradors or Doberman Pinschers. Guinness – the darkest of all the draught beers. Suitable for a substantial dog, such as a mastiff, as this is a heavyweight stout. Inky – choose this for an inky, dinky dog, such as affenpinscher, Schipperke or Scottish Terrier. Jet – speed and power are the essence, think greyhound or Groenendael (the only exclusively black Belgian Shepherd Dog) Liquorice – slim and spicy. Just be ready for the inevitable “Licky” as a nickname. Luna – a pretty feminine name for those who are happy to call their dog after a witch! It was the most popular bitch’s name in 2023 in the UK, Australia and the US. Midnight – dark and mysterious, this will suit just about any completely black dog. Nero – a statuesque, imperial dog; the Neapolitan mastiff ticks both that and the Italian box. Olive – smooth and shiny; perfect for a Lab or Rottweiler. Onyx – the precious black stone is ideal for a dog with a shiny black coat and touch of luxury about them. Oreo – suitable for the many black dogs with a dose of white, such as springer spaniels or a Boston Terrier. Panda – for cuddly black and white dogs, as this one’s a cutie. Panther – power, majesty and strength: for the Dobermans and Rotties out there. Pepper – a feisty terrier. Poppy – as in the seed, not the vibrant red flower. Ideal for a fun, pretty girl. Raven – a black-haired beauty of any breed, but a flat coat retriever with its wavy, feathered coat is a perfect match. Spider – not one for arachnophobes, but ideal for slight and spindly dogs, such as whippets and lurchers. Thunder – probably not a great match for slight or toy breeds unless you’re fond of irony, but ideal for anything from Labradors to Great Danes, the heavier-set the better, you want to hear Thunder coming. Tux – for the gentlemen out there, or perhaps a Boston Terrier, many of whom already look like they’re wearing one. Velvet – of course not all velvet is black, but it resembles the shine and texture of many black dogs’ coats.

Black dogs have many advantages – stylish, smart and they don’t show the dirt (however, your sofas and floors will show their presence!).

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these: