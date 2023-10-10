



If you’re looking to grab some dog toys for a bargain price, then you’ve come to the right place...

Dogs need toys all year round to keep them entertained – and you need a constant supply if you have an enthusiastic chewer – so finding the best Black Friday dog toy deals is a great way to save a bit of money while ensuring your dog still gets the best you can afford.

Whether you’re looking for one of the best teething toys for puppies, the best puzzle toys for dogs or one of the toughest dog toys, this is the place to find and compare the best deals. We will be regularly updating this page with the very best Black Friday dog toy deals that we can find – as well as our main deals hub of the best Black Friday deals for dogs.

Best Black Friday dog toy deals

The Black Friday deals are yet to start, but as soon as they do you’ll find them right here.

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year Black Friday falls on Friday 24 November, but in the past many of the top online retailers have kicked off their Black Friday deals more than a week early.

What is Black Friday?

For consumers and retailers in the UK, Black Friday is a recent phenomenon, but it has been going strong the United States for decades.

Black Friday is the first Friday after Thanksgiving and is traditionally seen as the start of the Christmas shopping season, with high street retailers opening their doors at the crack of dawn and offering big discounts for shoppers who have set their alarm clocks.

The rise of internet shopping has allowed the Black Friday tradition to spread throughout the world, and it hasn’t passed the equestrian world by either. From your local tack shop to massive online retailers, there will be great discounts to be had.

