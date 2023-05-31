



A double bridle allows the rider to correct their horse more quickly and to collect them to a higher degree with smaller aids. Double bridles are most commonly used in dressage and showing, but the styles used in each discipline are very different. The best double bridles for showing are usually plain and will be available in brown, while double bridles for dressage are usually available in black and more likely to have padding or detailing.

Most double bridles don’t come with the two bits (Weymouth and bridoon) required, but many come with two sets of reins included.

If you don’t want to buy a brand new double bridle, it’s possible to convert most snaffle cavesson bridles with the use of a sliphead, which runs under the headpiece like a noseband and carries the bridoon.

Shires Velociti Gara Slip Head

This slip head is available in black or Havana, and in sizes pony, cob or full, and in two widths. It can be used to convert a bridle to a double or used with a chiffney. View Now

Best double bridles

Collegiate ComFiTec Weymouth Bridle

Colours: Black | Sizes: Cob, full or warmblood | RRP: £126.99 |

Made from high quality European leather, this bridle has an anatomically shaped and double-padded headpiece that evenly distributes pressure across the poll for comfort. The shape of the noseband alleviates pressure from the upper jaw and molars, while the cheek strap alleviates pressure on the facial nerves.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com or statelinetack.com

Kincade Show Weymouth Bridle Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Cob or full | RRP: £68.99 | This flat hunt style bridle that is ideal for showing competitions or everyday use. It comes complete with one plain curb rein and one laced pair of reins. In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk Rhinegold Anatomical Double Bridle Colours: Black or Havana | Sizes: Cob, full or extra-full | RRP: £143 | This bridle has an anatomically designed headpiece, which is padded and shaped to relieve pressure on ears. The noseband is shaped to relieve pressure with double adjustment for perfect fit, while the crystal, wave browband sits comfortably with the shape of the brow. The crank noseband is padded with extra-soft leather, and includes reins. In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk HKM Dina Double Bridle Colours: Black | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £86.99 | Made with high quality leather, this bridle features a padded, raised noseband and headpiece. It has strong silver-coloured buckles and an eye-catching rhinestone, curved browband. This double bridle has a crank noseband, contrasting padding and comes with two sets of leather reins. In the UK? View now at equus.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk Mackey Classic Double Bridle Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £77.95 | Made with quality leather and stainless steel fittings, this bridle features a flat cavesson noseband and browband for a traditional look. Comes with laced snaffle rein and curb rein. In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk Schockemöhle Barcelona Double Bridle Colours: Black | Sizes: Cob or full | RRP: £165 | This dressage bridle has a padded wide crank noseband and a slightly shaped and padded headpiece. The crystal browband is also curved for a good fit, and the throatlash is adjustable on both sides. In the UK? View now at naylors.com

