Barking is very normal behaviour for dogs. Some breeds are bred to bark; dogs may yap when they are feeling excited or bored, when there is a visitor to the house, or when they are alone. However, inappropriate barking can be disruptive, and cause fall-outs with the neighbours, or postman, meaning some owners find the best solution is to use one of the humane dog collars designed to stop barking. Typically these deliver a vibration or a beep to distract your dog when he starts yapping.

Before jumping straight on this bandwagon, it’s worth working out why your dog is barking and how to manage certain situations or treat the cause. This may mean adaptations to your dog’s daily routine, providing him with more mental and physical stimulation, distractions and rewards. Consult a vet or qualified behaviourist if you want advice on dealing with disruptive barking.

Following a 10-year campaign by The Kennel Club, electric shock collars have now been banned in the UK, following the example of Wales and France. The law will come into force in February 2024. Other dog training collars that deliver vibration or a sound/beep to correct unwanted behaviour are still an option. These can work in tandem with a remote, so the handler can issue the vibration or sound from a distance. Anti-bark collars typically respond to the dog’s vocal cords vibrating to deliver the corrective signal. Some anti-bark collars deliver aversive stimuli such as a squirt of citronella or a high-pitched sound. The RSPCA is opposed to the use of these collars, however, and they are not recommended for those dogs who suffer from anxiety or are sensitive.

Animigo Anti Bark Collar

Size: One size fits all, all from neck circumference 4–55cm/3–68kg | Power source: Rechargeable using one-touch magnetic charging technology | RRP: £25.95 |

Animigo’s collar has two modes: beep and beep + vibration. There are seven sensitivity levels and eight intensity levels. It is self-adaptive, meaning the intensity of vibration increases with every bark. You can manually adjust the sensitivity level according to the environment.

This waterproof collar uses no-shock, gentle sound and vibration technology. For maximum protection, if it vibrates more than seven times consecutively within a minute, it automatically enters rest mode and resets after a minute.

It also has false trigger technology, thanks to a smart barking detection chip, so it only responds to throat vibrations from your dog, and will not react to head shaking, other dogs’ barks or external sounds.

Rapid full-charge in 1½ hours to last for 10–15 days. Offers a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Petpro Anti-barking Dog Collar

Size: One size fits all, all from neck circumference 17–55cm/3.5–50kg | RRP: £17.99 |

Petpro’s bark collar uses innovative sound and vibration technology, that is safe and effective on your dog’s behaviour. It is designed to train your dog to reduce excessive barking. The intensity level increases with each bark. The first bark has a 1.5sec sound, the second 2.5sec, the third 4sec with 0.5sec vibration and so on. On the eighth bark, the collar goes on to sleep mode for 75 seconds.

With a new microprocessor and microphone, this collar is not be triggered by external environment sounds. Check the sensitivity level yourself beforehand.

Woof Whisperer Anti Bark Collar

Sizes: S–L | Power source: Rechargeable battery | Colours: Pink, blue, black or orange | RRP: £18.69 |

This no-shock, anti-bark collar delivers sound and vibration. It has seven auto-progressive correction levels designed to stop your dog’s barking over time. It uses an advanced microchip to automatically beep and vibrate when your dog barks. The high-pitched sound is uncommon to your dog, and should stop the nuisance barking immediately.

It comes with an instruction ebook plus membership of support group, and the manufacturer claims “100% success rates when used properly”.

DogRook Anti Bark Collar

Size: One size fits all, all from neck circumference 9–22in/3.5–50kg | Colours: Blue, black or pink | Power source: Rechargeable battery | RRP: £22.99 |

This dog barking deterrent is designed to “teach your pup to be relaxed and trusting instead of terrified”. This no-shock anti-barking device offers a highly effective, pain-free, bark-training solution.

The collar combines two vibration modes and seven sound stages to deliver progressive bark training in the form of instant, automatic feedback to your dog. It also has five sensitivity levels, depending on whether you’re in a quiet or noisy environment.

Battery lasts for up to 14 days and is rain, snow and splash-proof, so can be used indoors and out.

Ihpukidi Anti-bark Collar

Size: One size fits all from neck circumference 5–22in/ 3.5–68kg | Power source: Rechargeable battery | RRP: £20.99 |

This collar has two humane training modes, vibration and beep. The vibration mode also has two options, vibrate and strong vibrate. Depending on your dog’s nature, you can set it on sensitivity levels from 0–5.

The collar contains a “4th-generation intelligent bark identification chip”, which is designed to detect a dog’s barking on a particular frequency and decibel, thereby only responding to your dog’s unique bark.

It can be charged in three hours for up to 15 days’ use.

Gutes Leben Remote Training Collar

Size: One size fits neck circumference of 8–27in | Power source: Rechargeable battery | RRP: £78.98 |

This remote collar has three training modes: beep, vibration and spray. The non-toxic citronella spray has three levels, squirting one, two or three times. It has no electric shock or ultrasonic feature, so is considered more humane and safer, while being effective. The collar is fully remote, so it will not activate automatically when your dog barks, but can be used in response to unwanted behaviours.

The remote range is 300m and can pass through walls or trees. Waterproof in light rain or wet grass but not suitable for swimming.

Charges in three hours and the collar lasts for 11 days, the remote for 27 days.

