These ponies have it all — could one of them be your future star?

If you’re searching for a pint-sized superstar, take a look at this selection of proven and potential top competition ponies for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘The ultimate’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: six

Selling points: “Kitty has lots of talent and ability with good manners. She has competed successfully in 90cm/1m classes and is very bold across country. She is enthusiastic about her work but rides in a snaffle and carries herself in a nice outline. Kitty has full Connemara breeding and hacks out alone or in company.”

2. ‘A promising future’

Height: 144cm

Gender: gelding

Age: six

Selling points: “This pony has very promising potential. He is currently jumping out on the circuit in second rounds of British Showjumping (BS) British Novice and Discovery classes, proving his talent with double clears and able to make the fast turns and speed when asked. His current loan home are currently jumping 1.10/1.20m courses at home comfortably with lots of scope. He will for sure be a top track pony and will be jumping 1.25m by the end of the year. He has great flat work and has been cross-country schooling. He could excel in eventing. He is never too strong to be uncontrollable and he has no vices.”

3. ‘Special’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: 12

Selling points: “Alamo Buttons is very easy JA jumping pony, with an excellent temperament and very safe to be around. She is good to box, clip, shoe, is excellent in traffic and will hack out alone or in company. Buttons is an angel at shows and consistently delivers double clears and is very fast against the clock.”

4. ‘Eye-catching’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 11

Selling points: “This pony has three good paces and a scopey jump. He has a competitive BS record up to 1.20m and has qualified three times for Newcomers second rounds. He has also won multiple Derbys and is fit and ready to go. He hacks alone and in company and is good to do.”

5. ‘Super little chap’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: six

Selling points: “Percy is a Connemara X with an excellent attitude to work. He is forward thinking, a quick learner and a pleasure to have around. He is incredibly bold and brave over showjumps and all cross-country fences. He is a little green on the flat but is working in a consistent outline. He has been well hunted in Ireland and has done a couple of unaffiliated 80cm one-day events where he was placed. He doesn’t have any vices and is ready to go and have some fun.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way