Think you can face the grooming challenge? 5 greys you won’t want to miss out on

If you’re not put off by the prospect of keeping a grey horse clean, take a look at this selection of grey horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Dream pony’

Height: 147cm

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “This pony was reserve 2017 for the European Pony Eventing Championships and was on the long list this year. He was also fifth and sixth in 2017 and 2018 respectively in the CCIP* at Tattersalls and has enjoyed a number of other wins and placing throughout his eventing career. Tynan Mist (Apollo) has given us six years of unreal fun and has brought our meaning of competition to a whole new level. He has done it all over the years. Apollo has had too many wins to list — from PC Dressage, schools showjumping, to winning working hunter championships. In 2014 he qualified for the novice PC championships, was highest placed in his arena and on the winning team — this was only the start of his eventing career with his 12-year-old rider. Throughout his eventing years, he has been one of the most consistent ponies. He is rarely out of the top three after dressage and is a cross-country machine, thriving on pleasing his rider. He jumps for fun over the biggest of tracks and always helps his rider out where he can. Apollo will be a missed family and yard member as he just oozes personality in every way and he lives for his work and knows his job inside out. He is easy to show/box/clip/hack etc. He is an easy pony for someone to be lucky to step onto and definitely is a potential team pony that any mum will feel safe letting their child compete on.”

View the advert

2. ‘Genuine’

Height: 15hh

Gender: mare

Age: five

Selling points: “Debbie is a beautiful purebred Connemara mare. She has three lovely paces and is an ideal show pony. Debbie was a first prize winner at three shows and is quiet to ride with no buck or rear. She has a lovely soft mouth and is easy to ride on the bit. Debbie is very honest to jump over showjumps and across country. She has hunted and done PC activities. She is easy to hack out, alone or in company, and is good with traffic. Debbie is easy to catch in the field and is not mare-ish. She is easy to shoe, box, catch and ride. She has no stable vices.”

View the advert

3. ‘Cracking’

Height: 17.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: five

Selling points: “This is a genuine young horse with a calm and easy temperament. He will excel on the hunting field and all riding club activities/events. He has enough limb and engine to carry a gentleman all day long. He is bold over a jump and is currently taking everything in his stride. He is a straightforward ride. Now jumping courses, cross-country fences and gates for fun being snaffle mouthed at all times. He is good to hack, shoe, box and clip. He hunted with his previous owner and is ready to take Autumn hunting. This is big young horse, who although genuine, is currently green, therefore no novices please. Fit and ready now for someone to go and have fun with. Will be out Autumn hunting in the next few weeks.”

View the advert

4. ‘One in a million’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “This pony has three beautiful, powerful and expressive paces paired with a very athletic build, riding like a small horse. He is always willing and loves his work – a very fast learner. He is one of those rare ponies whose calm temperament ensures he rides at events just like he does at home. He is a confident pony who always gives 110%. Raindancer would be suited for any discipline; he has competed unaffiliated dressage to novice level with scores always above 67%. He has also shown at our local riding club previously where he was very well known and constantly winning. Has also competed at county shows such as the Great Yorkshire Show where he was not fazed at all. He has showjumped unaffiliated up to 1m with plenty of scope and will quite happily pop fences of 1.20m+ at home. Raindancer has also competed British Eventing from 2016 where he competed successfully at BE90 in his first season before moving up to BE100 level in 2017 where he still boasts potential to move up the levels with a competent rider and more experience. While he has not evented BE this season due to my sister’s GCSEs, he has still competed regularly unaffiliated and recently won both his novice dressage tests with 68%+. He is 100% to deal with in all ways and hacks out alone or in company, living out in summer. This is a pony with a huge future ahead of him with the right rider and bags of potential.”

View the advert

5. ‘Badminton reserve champion’

Height: 15hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “Rocky is one of the most consistent grassroots horses on the circuit, and will make a fantastic fun and competitive prospect for PC, RC, BYRDS and BE. His list of achievements are too numerous to mention but include second place in the BE90 Badminton Mitsubishi Cup final in 2018 on a double clear. He won the area festival first round and semi final with +70% scores, and finished seventh at the final at Hartpury this year. He has many wins and top placings at BE90 and BE80, and has never had a cross-country fault. He won the RC combined training national championships and has many wins at BD prelim with scores up to 76%. He jumped double clear every time with his amateur owner around her first ever events. Rocky is very brave and straightforward to ride across country, is a careful showjumper and excels in the dressage arena. He was purchased by his owners five years ago direct from the breeder.”

View the advert

