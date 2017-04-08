6 pretty palominos for sale this week

If you’ve got a penchant for ‘blondes’, take a look at these palomino horses and ponies for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Not to be missed’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: nine

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This super-talented jumping pony could affiliate with the right rider. He is always placed and doesn’t have any vices. He has a very sweet nature and can be ridden by a novice in a controlled environment.”

2. ‘Gentle and genuine’

Height: 14.1hh

Age: 18

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Cody’ is a stunning Arab that jumps up to 1m tracks and is a genuine confidence-giver. He is ideal for a child stepping up from 128/138cm ponies but he would equally suit a novice or experienced rider. He is not a stopper and will take off from anywhere. He works well on the flat and around cross-country fences. He is easy to do in all ways.”

3. ‘Vast scope’

Height: 16.1hh

Age: nine

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This horse is confidence-giving with a bold jump that has done showjumping, cross-country and dressage. He would suit an ambitious young rider who is moving from ponies to horses or a mature lady wanting an easy, safe, loving gelding for all levels and events. He is easy to manage and safe to hack, with consistent winnings, placings and double clears.”

4. ‘Every girl’s dream pony’

Height: 13.2hh

Age: five

Gender: mare

Selling points: “‘Cindy’ has super paces, jumps everything and has a gentle nature. She doesn’t have any vices but she is a big, strong pony that is young so she needs an experienced rider to bring her on as she is still a bit green. She will make an excellent working hunter pony in the right hands.”

5. ‘Beautiful’

Height: 121cm

Age: six

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This Welsh section A will make a lovely cradle stakes/first-ridden/fledgling/Pony Club pony. Although he is still learning, he is eager to please and enjoys his work. He is good to do and hack and is now looking to further his education. This is a kind and willing pony that has been ridden by a lightweight older child and is equally very sweet when ridden by a six-year-old petite child.”

6. ‘True Horse of the Year Show potential’

Height: 13hh

Age: four

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “Seldom is a pony of this quality available to purchase. He is a Welsh section B and is unbeaten in-hand as a plaited show hunter pony and has been champion many times. He is also a prolific winner as Welsh B and open mountain and moorland. He has fabulous, straight moving, elastic paces and is currently being professionally broken in the very best of hands. He is now lungeing and long-reining including over poles, working in an outline and showing the very best of attitudes to all of his work. He travels alone or in company in either a trailer or wagon.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way