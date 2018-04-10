Looking to update your competition jacket? Don’t miss these smart, comfortable and practical options

When looking for the best competition jackets, it is worth considering that a flatteringly close-fitting jacket may give limited freedom of movement, so vents and a stretchy material are worth looking out for if you like a fashionable fit. Depending on the time of year, breathability or water resistance will be key, while being able to machine wash your jacket is always a massive bonus.

For the eventers among you, this year one of the British Eventing rule changes include the allowance of jackets in any single conservative colour up to intermediate level, which is a good excuse to splash out on a new jacket in whichever muted colour you would like.

NB: The shopping links below are provided to help you buy these items. We earn a small commission from these links.

This elegantly-waisted ladies’ competition jacket is made of softshell with interchangeable collar and flap pockets. This material is moisture regulating and water repellent. The light, stretchy material and the preformed sleeves are designed to provide a comfortable fit. The jacket has four synthetic BR buttons at the front, with similar buttons in a smaller size on the cuffs, and two riding slits with zips at the back. It is machine washable at 30°C.

Buy now: BR Monaco ladies’ competition jacket from £86.54



This Cavalliera professional cord show jacket for women is made of premium stretch cord fabric. The first-class tailored fit with superior stretch allows this premium show coat to move with the rider’s body.

Buy Now: Cavalliera Ocean Blue jacket from £71

Offering a tailored fit, the Beverley show jacket is extremely elegant with a contrast pipe detail above the pocket and surrounding the tonal Clarino collar. Subtly branded above the pocket and in the button detail, the jacket gives a professional look. It is available in black or navy and sizes 8-18.

Buy now: Just Togs Beverley show jacket from £47.95

The Pikeur Sarissa II jacket is a slim, close-fitting competition jacket, made from a very lightweight softshell. The fabric is extremely breathable, ultra lightweight and super elastic to allow greater freedom of movement, resulting in a jacket that is very comfortable to wear. The Sarissa features a half mesh lining to allow temperature regulation, two flap pockets at the front, double vents at the back and a zip closure as well as new buttons.

Buy now: Pikeur Sarissa II ladies’ competition jacket from £179.50

This jacket is lightweight, waterproof and breathable, with a stretchy, softshell outer, embellished buttons, hidden front zip, glitzy collar detail, zip pockets, and a single vent for comfortable riding. It has a vertical style line on the front for a more fitted shape and is perfect for the dressage ring. It’s an ideal choice for the active competitor wanting a trendy, yet easy to care for jacket. Simply throw it in the washing machine after the weekend’s competition to remove any marks.

Buy now: Horseware embellished ladies’ competition jacket from £67



This jacket from Equetech is made from durable polyester with 6% Lycra for added stretch and shape retention, making it comfortable to wear. It is classically cut, and has plenty of room around the bust area. Other features include zipped front pockets and a suede inset collar, plus it is machine washable.

Buy now: Equetech Women’s Jersey competition jacket from £105.99



This fashionable, close cut jacket is made of functional light-weight summer fabric, which is breathable and bi-elastic for an optimum freedom of movement and comfort. It has elaborate silver-piping application on the collar, three front pockets with zips, two riding vents at the back and an elaborate Equiline-studs label on the left sleeve.

Buy now: Equiline Jasmine competition jacket from £236.07



The Cavallo Estoril jacket is an elegant women’s competition coat with sequin embroidery on the collar and pockets. The jacket is breathable, coated with water resistant material, heat regulating and repels dirt, making it a great jacket for any weather.

Buy now: Cavallo Estoril Women’s competition jacket from £315.72



This is a comfortable riding jacket with a modern, waisted cut design, featuring two slit front pockets with velvet piping and collar. Two slits at the back give good mobility and comfort while the nylon mesh inner lining offers improved breathability. This jacket comes in blue and brown as well as this eye-catching camel colour.

Buy now: USG Ladies riding jacket from £153.33



This elegant competition jacket has a velvet collar, tailored fit, two back vents and two flap pockets to front. It is 100% polyester and is machine washable at 30 degrees.

Buy now: Euro-star Jeanette SK jacket from £59.99

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday