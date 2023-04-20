



Every competitor’s goal is to enter the jumping ring, start box or dressage arena confident they have done all they can to ensure their horse is as best prepared as possible for the challenge ahead. Our horses give us so much that we owe it to them to make sure they have everything they need as they strive to help us fulfil our goals.

It can be hard to know where to start when it comes to working out what will give your horse the competitive edge. There are so many areas of preparation that require careful attention, after all, from fitness work to schooling, shoeing, rugging and more. But when it comes to our equine athletes, the best starting point is often on the inside.

Paying close attention to your horse’s diet, and especially his vitamin intake, is vitally important during the build-up to competition season, and can make a huge difference to your horse’s performance and wellbeing.

Plusvital Sport Syrup: a complete solution

Vitamins contribute to various different areas of your horse’s condition, from muscle development and energy levels to digestive health. To make sure you’re giving your horse all the support he needs, try a specially formulated blend of vitamins, minerals and amino acids, targeted at the modern day sport hoses, such as Plusvital Sport Syrup.

Plusvital Sport Syrup is a complete multivitamin solution for performance horses, meaning you won’t have to feed extra supplements to be sure that your competitive partner has all he needs to cope with the demands of the season ahead.

Plusvital Sport Syrup provides vitamin A and D, which both play key roles in supporting healthy bone maintenance and growth, as well as vitamins C and E, which boast antioxidant properties and work in tandem to reduce free radicals in the body, backed up by selenium.

The carefully selected B vitamins provided are crucial for various functions, including food metabolism, energy production and cell reproduction, while optimum levels of the essential amino acids lycine, methionine and threonine are added to support the building of muscle.

With Plusvital Sport Syrup, your horse doesn’t only benefit from the power of vitamins. It also promotes healthy digestion, which is a must for any sport horse. This is down to fructooligosaccharides (FOS), a prebiotic, which supports the good microbes within the gut, helping to maintain a healthy digestive system. Your horse will definitely thank you for it.

Why choose Plusvital?

You need to have complete confidence in any supplement you feed your precious horses, and that’s exactly what Plusvital gives you. As a leading equine science company, its supplements grow out of research and an ongoing commitment to supporting performance horses reach their full potential.

Plusvital’s roots are in Ireland’s prestigious racing and sport horse industries, and since introducing the pioneering Racing Syrup over 40 years ago, Plusvital have remained at the forefront of science-based supplement development for everyone serious about their competitive goals.

So when it comes to identifying those marginal gains to give you and your horse the edge this season, put yourself in the hands of science, with Plusvital sport Syrup.

How to feed Plusvital Sport Syrup

The recommended daily amount for performance horses during training and competition season is 60ml, added to feed.

The Sport Syrup comes in two sizes: 1.8l (30 days supply) and 5l (83 days supply).