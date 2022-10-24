Horseware Rhino Hexstop: tough enough for troublemakers *Promotion*





Horses will always be horses and we wouldn’t change them for the world. They will rub against fences, nip at each other, roll and just love to play.

The Rhino Hexstop is designed for the horse that is always ripping its rugs, to give you peace of mind that your horse is protected and comfortable, no matter what mischief they get up to that day.

This new turnout rug has been designed with a hexagonal ripstop weave, which makes it a game changer in protection for those horses that are hard on rugs, as it’s 30% stronger than standard polypropylene rugs.

It offers waterproofness and breathability, featuring revolutionary barrier technology that protects your horse from the elements, even if the outer becomes damaged.

The Rhino Hexstop boasts more warmth with less weight, thanks to its Vari-layer Technology, where the layering of thermobonded fiberfill gains maximum heat retention without the heaviness of a standard fill.

Other features include a detachable neck cover and liner loops for versatility, plus dual leg arches, three cross surcingles and a V-front closure.

