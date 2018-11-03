Embrace the season with Dublin and Weatherbeeta’s autumn/winter collection *Promotion*

Promotional Feature with Weatherbeeta

The clocks have gone back, frosty mornings have arrived – there really is no avoiding the fact that winter is now here. But fear not! With the autumn/winter collection from Dublin and Weatherbeeta, you and your horse can remain cosy and stylish at all times, regardless of the weather.

Heaven sent for your horse

When the temperature drops you need a rug that will really perform and the WeatherBeeta ComFiTec Essential Combo Neck Medium turnout rug fits the bill.

Available in popular navy/silver/red, stylish new shiraz/teal/blue and fun hedgehog print options, this rug will keep your horse warm and dry thanks to the strong and durable 1200 denier ripstop outer shell, complete with repel shell coating that is both waterproof and breathable, and 220g of warm polyfill.

This rug has all the essentials your horse needs such as the 210 denier Oxford polyester lining and standard tail flap, plus traditional side gusset to allow for comfortable natural movement if they like to express (!) themselves in the field, plus twin adjustable front buckles, adjustable and removable leg straps and twin low cross surcingles to ensure the rug remains stays in place.

You get all this for just £84.99, if you choose the plain version, or £89.99 if you prefer the hedgehog print. And the rug is covered by WeatherBeeta’s three-year warranty for waterproofness, breathability, fixtures and fittings, so you can relax in the knowledge that it’s going to last as well.

Winter treats for you too

While our horses’ needs may always come first, Dublin has some great options for riders this winter too.

Riding tights have been one of the most exciting developments in equestrian clothing in recent years. If you thought the end of summer meant saying farewell to your comfortable leggings for until temperatures rise, then think again.

The new Dublin Performance Thermal Active Tights are the perfect choice to keep you cosy and comfortable on the yard and in the saddle this winter. Made of premium performance fabric, they have PU silicon print to provide optimum grip and stability in the saddle with a contrast knit panel along the thigh for greater flexibility and rider support. And yes, of course they have that essential phone pocket too. Choose from navy, iron, plum and black in a range of sizes from just £57.99.

We all know a great pair of boots is key to making winter pass like a breeze so you won’t want to miss the new Dublin Calton Boots. They are made of full grain leather upper with moisture-wicking RCS footbed system that offers heel and arch support with double cushioning layer for great comfort and breathability. The stylish side buckle and nylon patterned lining combine for a sophisticated look, while the durable rubber outer sole is designed to cope with the rigors of equestrian life. The full length rear zip and elasticated hidden stretch panel ensure a perfect fit, with a wide fit option giving an addition 1cm to cater for more muscular legs. They are available in a choice of black or brown in sizes 4 to 8 for £159.99.

The Dublin Moonstone Long Sleeve Technical Top (£37.99) is a great layering option for everyday wear thanks to its technical brushed fabric that traps in heat while drawing out sweat keeping you warm, dry and comfortable. Mesh underarm panels provide additional ventilation, while the zip through placket and stand up collar make for a stylish look.

Complete your look with the stunning Dublin Sapia Vest (£64.99), which has a quilted body with silver thread detailing and lux shine fabric for a classy everyday appearance in a choice of iron or navy, plus the essential Dublin knee length socks (£15.99 for a pack of three) made from soft and comfortable cotton in a range of stylish colours and prints.