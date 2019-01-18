Welcome to our independent group test of ladies’ summer stock shirts for horse riders. All of the shirts in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Pikeur’s official description:

With pretty lace inset and concealed button band, the Malea Lace-front Competition Shirt has a subtle frill on the stand-up collar and has 24% elastane for superb comfort and fit.

Lisa’s first impressions?

This shirt looked nice to ride in. In navy, it was very much the darkest in colour of all the shirts I tried.

Overview of performance?

I found this shirt really comfortable and very cool in hot weather. I was however disappointed that the colour ran into the white collar on its first wash at 30 degrees. Plus the collar puckered up after washing — a real shame as otherwise this shirt performed really well.

Lisa’s likes/dislikes:

I liked how nice and comfortable this shirt was to wear, but found it a shame that the collar was affected after a wash.