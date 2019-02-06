Pikeur Candela Strass Breeches review

Pikeur Candela Strass Breeches Score 9/10 Performance: 8/10

Style: 9/10

Fit: 10/10

Value: 10/10 Manufacturer: Pikeur Price as reviewed: £179.95

Welcome to our new independent group test of breeches submitted as suitable for winter competition wear. All of the breeches in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Pikeur Candela Strass Breeches are high waisted with stud and crystal applications on the front pockets and the rear belt loop. They are made in Prestige Micro 2000 (a multi-stretch cotton with microfibre), with a full seat in McCrown machine-washable mock-suede. They are available in a range of colours, including white for competition wear. Our tester wears grey.

First impressions

I have never wanted to splash out on these sort of breeches before, but when I put them on I realised how flattering they were compared to many others.

Overview of performance

As a winter breech they were quite thin, but they were very comfortable and really made me look good in and out of the saddle.

Likes and dislikes

These breeches are so flattering and comfortable, although as a winter breech they could be a little warmer.