Welcome to our group test of collared show shirts designed to be worn at competitions. All of the shirts in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer’s team. Find out what she thought below.

Aztec Diamond’s official description

This stunning competition shirt from Aztec Diamond’s latest collection features a diagonal design on both the back and the front creating a sophisticated look. The shirt has a sharp tailored cut which flatters the body and sits perfectly under a competition jacket. Made in high quality, four way stretch fabric with wicking technology to keep you as comfortable as possible whilst in the ring.

Jo’s first impressions

Looked really comfortable, but thought that buttons maybe more suited rather than a zip to make it look that bit smarter.

Overview of performance

This shirt was very comfortable to ride in and was very breathable with a good fit. For a shirt to wear without a stock ,the zip did work well, but it meant it was more suited to the showjumping ring than the dressage arena.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

As an all-round shirt suitable for every discipline, I think buttons would be more suitable but it is a very comfortable and easy to wear shirt.