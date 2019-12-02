Mountain Horse Comfy gloves review

Mountain Horse Comfy gloves
Manufacturer:
Price as reviewed:
£25
Welcome to our group test of winter riding gloves. All of the gloves in this group test have been put through their paces by professional dressage rider Keith Robertson and his team at Wild Farm Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.
Official description
The Mountain Horse Comfy gloves are made of technical fleece with silicone print on the palm to ensure good grip while riding.
First impressions
My first impressions were very positive — the gloves looked expensive and of good quality. I also really liked the style, especially the silicone badge on the front.
Overview of performance
They fitted perfectly and were very comfortable — I had no issues wearing them all day around the yard and lungeing. Sadly, however, I found them too chunky to ride in and I occasionally had to take them off to do something fiddly. But, importantly, they were amazing at keeping my hands warm. I washed these gloves weekly and every time they came up beautifully with no signs of wear.
Wild Farm’s likes and dislikes
They were extremely comfortable to wear and I think they’re great value for money. It would be great if they came in a water-resistant version.
Verdict
*H&H APPROVED* Really warm, but a little chunky to ride in.