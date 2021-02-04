Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Silk Steel Flexbalance safety stirrups Score 8/10 Performance: 7/10

Style: 6/10

Durability: 8/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: Silk Steel Price as reviewed: £69.90

Welcome to our group test of technical stirrups. All of the stirrups in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below

Official description: Silk Steel Flexbalance safety stirrups

The Silk Steel Flexbalance safety stirrups allow forward, backward and sideward movement. They combine flexibility and safety.

First impressions

These were the most basic in appearance of all the stirrups that I tested. I really liked the colour because they look smart and go well with everything.

Overview of performance

I used these stirrups really regularly over a number of months and was really happy with them. They’re nice, simple stirrups – they don’t need to be all singing and dancing because they definitely do the job. The treads are well made and hard-wearing. You might need to change them eventually, but I didn’t notice any wear in the time that I used them. They had a slight flex – not as much as others I tested, but I didn’t expect that for the price.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

These stirrups are quite heavy, but they are so affordable.

