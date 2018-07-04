Welcome to our group test of tack cleaners. All of the tack cleaning products in this group test have been thoroughly tested on the yard of professional dressage rider and trainer Rob Waine. Find out what he thought below.

Amerigo’s official description

Amerigo Soft Care is suitable for the daily maintenance and care of saddles and bridles. It is is a deep cleansing and conditioning product to maintain tack in the best condition.

Rob’s first impressions

I thought this was a smart and eye-catching bottle that looks professional.

Overview of performance

The cleaner wasn’t too oily, was easy to use and soaked into leather nicely giving a nice result.

Rob’s likes and dislikes

I liked that it wasn’t too oily, but the bottle is very hard to open.