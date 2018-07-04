Absorbine Leather Therapy Wash plus Restorer & Conditioner

Welcome to our group test of tack cleaners. All of the tack cleaning products in this group test have been thoroughly tested on the yard of professional dressage rider and trainer Rob Waine. Find out what he thought below.

Absorbine’s official description

Absorbine Leather Therapy Wash deep cleans from the inside out, lifting dirt and grime from the inner fibres of leather to prevent deterioration and cracking — without leaving surface residue. It’s gentle on leather and stitching, and can be used for leather tack, boots, shoes, and jackets — even synthetic leather. It’s ideal for cleaning western tack with tooling because the residue-free formula eliminates build-up in detailed areas.

Absorbine Leather Therapy Restorer & Conditioner helps maintain the durability and extend the life of leather by penetrating to lift embedded oils and soaps to the surface while replenishing moisturisers to leather’s inner fibers — which also restores its supple feel and rich colour. Regular maintenance with this leather conditioner will inhibit the growth of mold and mildew. It is suitable for use on leather and synthetic tack, riding boots, work boots, and leather apparel.

Rob’s first impressions

Label is quite busy and not immediately clear that it’s a tack cleaner.

Overview of performance

These two tack cleaners worked together to do exactly what they claimed to. The wash was effective at lifting dirt and the conditioner kept the leather supple.

Rob’s likes and dislikes

I found them easy to use, straight forward. I liked that the two parts worked well together.