WeatherBeeta Thermic Quilt standard neck cooler review

WeatherBeeta Thermic Quilt standard neck cooler Score 9/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 9/10

Durability: 9/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: WeatherBeeta Price as reviewed: £65

Welcome to our group test of travel rugs rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The WeatherBeeta Thermic Quilt standard neck cooler is made of a multi-layered polyester knit outer with an ultra-soft feel that is highly absorbent. It easily wicks away moisture to help keep your horse comfortable and dry. The rug features an adjustable twin front chest closure, satin lined shoulders, low cross surcingles and a tail cord.

Colours: charcoal or navy

Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft3in

First impressions

This rug was thinner than I expected — really nice and light. It thought it looked smart and well made, and I liked the style.

Overview of performance

Everything about this rug was good. It fitted well, the material and fastenings were well made, and it was breathable.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

I loved the silky chest lining — great if your horse is prone to rubbing. It would be great if this rug came in a larger range of colours.