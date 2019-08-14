Shires Tempest Original Thermo Quilt rug review

Shires Tempest Original Thermo Quilt rug Score 9/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 8/10

Durability: 9/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: Shires Equestrian Price as reviewed: £50

Welcome to our group test of travel rugs rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Shires Tempest Original Thermo Quilt rug is a classic quilted rug that will keep your horse warm as well as super-smart making it ideal for travelling and shows during cooler weather. It is made of a smooth outer fabric with a soft absorbent lining to help wick moisture away, and features twin blanket set chest straps, adjustable cross surcingles, and a fillet string.

Colour: navy

Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft

First impressions

This rug looks a bit like a stable rug, but it’s attractive and well made.

Overview of performance

This rug performed well. It fitted nicely and the fastenings were easy to use. It was breathable, so still OK to use in the warm weather despite its cosier look.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

This rug didn’t move, which was great, and neither did bedding get stuck to it — bonus!