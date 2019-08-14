Back on Track mesh rug review

Back On Track mesh rug Score 8/10 Performance: 8/10

Style: 9/10

Durability: 8/10

Value: 6/10 Manufacturer: Back On Track Price as reviewed: £194

Welcome to our group test of travel rugs rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Back On Track mesh rug features a mineral-infused Welltex lining, which offers maximum benefit to the circulatory system, helping to support muscles and joints, suppleness and mobility. Ideal for use as a travel rug, to help warm up muscles and aid their recovery.

Colours: black, navy, burgundy or green

Sizes: 125-165cm

First impressions

I was excited to try this rug as it had been recommended to me by a friend. I thought it looked well made and I liked the design — it was stylish. It was also thicker than I expected.

Overview of performance

This rug performed well. It fitted my horses really nicely and the fastenings were well made. The material was of good quality, although the chest area was rather thick. It was breathable, too. It matched up to the description, although it’s difficult to notice improvements in suppleness and mobility.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

I loved how smart it was, and that it was benefitting my horses’ circulation. It would be even better if it was a bit lighter as it’s quite hot to wear in the summer. It’s quite pricey for a travel rug, but I will certainly keep using it and will recommend it.