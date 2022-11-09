



Hy Equestrian Synergy Long Waterproof Secure Shield Coat Score 9/10 Style: 10/10

Fit: 8/10

Performance: 9/10 Pros Very warm

Waterproof

Zips and vents to allow freedom of movement in the saddle

Warm hood

Soft and fleecy inside

Smart Manufacturer: Hy Price as reviewed: £119.99

Hy Equestrian Synergy Shield Waterproof Coat

If you want to maintain a smart appearance while battling the wind and rain, the Hy Equestrian Synergy Shield Waterproof Coat is an excellent choice. This long, padded jacket is elegant and streamline, despite its cosiness, for a fairly formal look, as it’s not bulky. You can cinch in the waist for “a flattering fit”, but this was a bit high up for my body shape, and I think it is elegant enough without pulling in the waist.

I loved the navy colour – it went well with my Pikeur riding tights. The shiny silver zips add a classy touch. The only “downside” to the smart appearance is that it’s a bit of a waste to wear it mucking out!

Rest assured, the smart look does not mean it compromises on practicality. The jacket is seriously warm. It has a soft fleece lining, including in the pockets to warm up cold hands, as well as storm cuffs for extra protection. There is also a detachable hood, which is both waterproof and warm, and it can be detached if it is annoying to ride in.

I tried the Hy Equestrian Synergy Shield Waterproof Coat out initially for some flatwork schooling, and by the time I was cantering I was very warm on a mild autumn day – it will be perfect once when the temperature drops. It is breathable so although I was a bit hot, I wasn’t sweating under the fleece. Hy Equestrian also do a lightweight rain jacket within the same Synergy collection, which I’ve tried and it’s a better option for the milder days.

I have worn it walking the dog in a downpour, and it was impressively waterproof – I returned completely dry, and toasty.

The coat is comfortable to ride in. While I enjoyed the length while out I was on my own two feet, I was concerned that as it is mid-thigh at the back, it might impede sitting in the saddle. However, it has vents at the back, that can go over the cantle, and a two-way zip at the front, that I pulled up a few inches to rest over the pommel.

The fit is good and true to size. There are five sizes from XS to XL. I tried a size small and I’m size UK 8/10 and 5ft 7in. It is a narrow rather than puffy coat, which made me think it might not offer good freedom of movement while riding – this was not the case. However, it’s probably best suited to hacking or walk/trot rather than jumping and galloping. I would think it would be absolutely ideal for those who spend their winter days teaching, standing in an arena.

Verdict

Initial thoughts: this is a super coat for the colder months, being very warm and waterproof. It has a smart, stylish look, so I feel it’s wasted on daily chores and ideal for when you want a slightly more formal appearance. And there’s also shorter version of exactly the same coat (with a slightly lower RRP) if that’s what you prefer.

Who tested this coat?

Martha Terry is Horse & Hound’s features editor. She has a horse and is at the yard every day. She is currently producing a four-year-old ex-racehorse with a view to eventing after several years off the circuit.

