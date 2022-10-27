



Hy Equestrian Synergy Rain JAcket Score 10/10 Style: 10/10

Fit: 9/10

Performance: 10/10

Value: 10/10 Pros Waterproof

Stylish

Smart

Lightweight

Hood

Good fit

Nice fabric Cons Could be on the short side for tall people Manufacturer: Hy Price as reviewed: £69.99

Hy Equestrian Synergy Rain Jacket

If you’re after an anorak with a seriously quality feel, the Hy Equestrian Synergy Rain Jacket ticks all the boxes. Some raincoats can feel a bit plasticky, but this one – made from micro polyester and spandex – is soft and doesn’t rustle when you move.

The jacket is designed to protect you from the elements, being both wind-resistant and waterproof. An added touch I liked was the thumbhole cuffs, which prevents water or wind going up your sleeves and keeps you feeling cosy (although I didn’t use them while riding). It also has a stand-up collar to protect the back of your neck from inclement weather, and a lightweight fold-away hood for when you’re off the horse, which zips up neatly into the collar.

I can vouch for the jacket being reassuringly waterproof. I rode out for a long hack in varying degrees of autumnal rain, from drizzle to downpours. The rain simply runs off the fabric! When I returned, my top half was bone-dry. Because the jacket is lightweight and breathable, no perspiration built up inside even during longer spells of trot and canter. There’s no padding, which makes the jacket wonderfully lightweight and easy to wear while riding. I also tried it on with a gilet underneath for extra warmth, and it accommodated the extra layer comfortably.

What I love about the Hy Equestrian Synergy Rain Jacket is how stylish it is. This is not simply an essential item to keep you dry, it’s chic, stylish and fits well. The navy colour is smart, while the silver zips give it a classy touch. You can also cinch in the waist with an elastic pull – and while it’s not a look everyone will go for, it flatters the figure and accentuates the rider’s waist. The hood is the least flattering component as it’s quite lightweight, but a very useful option to have and it in no way deflects from the overall look as it is tucked away in the collar when not in use.

This jacket comes in five sizes from XS–XL, and it also comes in a long version. I’m 5ft7in and a UK 8 and found the size small to be just about spot-on. It is on the short side, so it never interferes with your seat or bunches up when you are in the saddle, and gives quite an athletic impression. Only when I pulled on the thumbhole cuffs, I felt the arms were a little on the short side for stretching forward for riding, but as long as I ignored the thumbholes during the ride it was perfect, and they didn’t impede at all while carrying out chores on the yard.

It should be washed inside out with a mild detergent and hung to dry away from direct heat to maintain its waterproof properties.

Verdict

Initial thoughts: I’d give this jacket 10/10 in almost every aspect! Super smart, stylish and comfortable, while giving excellent protection from the elements.

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

Who tested this rain jacket?

Martha Terry is Horse & Hound’s features editor. She has a horse and is at the yard every day. She is currently producing a four-year-old ex-racehorse with a view to eventing after several years off the circuit.

