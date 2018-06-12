Welcome to our new group test of mid-layers suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below.

Horseware’s official description

This super luxurious and sporty Horseware Lara Sports Hoody is the perfect mid layer. With a super flattering fit and sporty high vis detail it will take you from a morning hack to an evening walk in the park. Features include, full front zip, cool soft elastic cuff and hem details with hidden zipped side pockets.

Sam’s first impressions

I liked the fun detailing inside the hood and was interested in the elasticated cuffs and bottom.

Overview of performance

This top worked very well as a mid-layer it is warm and comfortable, but didn’t let you get too sweaty. It is well fitted, not too heavy and the zipped pockets are a real plus. The elastic cuffs are a stroke of genius as there is nothing more annoying if you are grooming, bathing etc than when your sleeves fall down. This didn’t happen with this top, nor were they too tight when rolled right up above your elbow. Unfortunately the waistband doesn’t work so well as every time you lifted your arms, the top rode up and stayed up.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

I really like the fit and design of this top and love the elastic cuffs, but I didn’t think the waistband works.