Coldstream Kimmerston Quilted Coat Score 10/10 Style: 10/10

Fit: 10/10

Performance: 10/10 Pros Flattering

Smart

Cosy

Freedom of movement for riding

Excellent pockets

True to size Manufacturer: Coldstream Price as reviewed: £119.99

Coldstream Kimmerston Quilted Coat

The Coldstream Kimmerston Quilted Coat is a beautifully warm short coat that keeps you snug without making you feel like the Michelin Man. The quilted panels are designed to retain heat with insulating faux duck-feather down.

What I really love about this short winter riding coat is how stylish it is. The overall look is flattering and smart, rather than wrapped up for winter at all costs, with no thought of meeting the fashion police. I tried this in the charcoal grey, which is almost black. Navy, taupe and Windsor wine are also currently available – as is a longer version. The silver zips and poppers, as well as the Coldstream badge on one shoulder, add to the chic appearance. I am a fan of the high “storm breaker” collar which you can pull up round the back of your neck to keep the wind out, and it looks good too.

Quilted coats can be very bulky, and often feel restrictive riding, but this one was great to ride in, offering plenty of freedom of movement. There also zip vents on the sides, but I didn’t find I needed to open these while in the saddle. The main full-length zip is two-way, so you can pull up the bottom zip when you’re riding to give more room for the pommel, but again, I didn’t find it interfered.

The fit is true to size – I tried a small which equates to a UK 10 (I’m size UK 8–10, 5ft 7in) , and it was perfect for me, allowing plenty of room for a thick woolly jumper underneath. I appreciated the length. Sometimes I find that short coats can be too short, but this is a decent length, ensuring you avoid cold draughts up your back. It is available in five sizes from XS–XL (UK 8–16).

The pockets are great – two zip-up ones on the hips that can take a phone or a wallet. These are fleece-lined which is a bonus for cold fingers. There is also a zip-up chest pocket inside the coat.

I first tried this coat on a cold sunny day, so I can vouch for its excellent warmth and breathability. As well as the storm breaker neck to keep out the cold, it has a small faux fur collar, which is comfortable and adds to the cosiness.

The manufacturer claims it is water-repellent, and although I didn’t test it in the rain, it looks and feels like it has these qualities.

Verdict

I loved this coat – it had all the cosy benefits of the down quilting, storm-breaker collar and faux fur, but without being bulky or heavy.

In the UK? View the short version now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

In the UK? View the long version now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or ebay.co.uk



What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

Who tested this coat?

Martha Terry is Horse & Hound’s features editor. She has a horse and is at the yard every day. She is currently producing a four-year-old ex-racehorse with a view to eventing after several years off the circuit.

