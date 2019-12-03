Ariat Prevail insulated tights review

Ariat Prevail insulated tights Score 8/10 Performance: 7/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 9/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Ariat Price as reviewed: £90

Welcome to our group test of winter riding leggings. All of the leggings in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Ariat Prevail insulated tights combine compression fabric with fleece for a flattering fit and ultimate warmth, not to mention superior comfort. The “Cold Series” technology keeps body core warm, while “Moisture Movement” technology keeps you drier. The compressive tek fleece provides a sleek, flattering fit and retains its shape, and the grip knee patches provide optimal grip in the saddle. The tights also feature dual hip pockets and reflective panelling on selected styles to increase visibility and safety.

First impressions

Everyone on the yard loved these as soon as they saw them.

Overview of performance

These were the most comfortable pair of leggings and were a really great fit. They weren’t the full-seat version, which I would have preferred, but they were made with really high quality elastic and had deep, secure pockets. The pocket on the back also had a zip, which was handy. They did wear slightly on the seat.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

I was disappointed that the seat went a bit bobbly, but they were so comfortable that overall I thought they were a great pair of leggings.