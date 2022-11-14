



Exmoor Bridleway Rides Score 9/10 Price as reviewed: £39.99 for ring-bound file

Author: Philippa Verry

Published: 2022

Available as ring-bound file

About the author

The author Philippa Verry is a lifelong horse lover, who has done all kinds of riding from dressage to hunting and now – her new passion – endurance. From her home on Exmoor, Philippa has compiled a collection of her favourite rides, with detailed instructions and information on each one.

“Having spent 12 years hacking and hunting on Exmoor, it’s a wild and beautiful place I have grown to love,” she writes. “At every opportunity I have been exploring new rides, certainly with some adventures along the way. My motivation is the thrill of being able to share these experiences with others in my most favourite place, Exmoor.”

Philippa has lived with the effects of thalidomide since birth, as she was born with no arms. However, she has never seen herself as a disabled person, as she has never made any concessions for her lack of arms.

Exmoor Bridleway Rides review

This collection is very practical. It is assembled in a waterproof plastic ring binder, so that you can remove each of the 12 rides rather than taking the whole folder on your adventure.

Each ride has an initial page outlining the distance and duration, as well as the level. Philippa has chosen three grades, one being straightforward with less strenuous hill work, up to three, which requires a fit horse for challenging hill work and longer distances.

There are also fascinating details about the history and culture of the area, which brings character to each ride – and will add to the conversation as you show off your local tourist knowledge to your with companions.

The second page is a detailed explanation of how to get to the start of the ride, with grid reference, and where to park. There are then easy-to-follow, numbered instructions, using landmarks such as river crossings, stone roads, concrete bridges and so on. Overleaf, there is a simple map, showing the ride route, which coincides with the numbered instructions, and shows basic landmarks such as forest, rivers, roads as well as bridleways and footpaths. Photos of the route accompany each leaflet.

While I have sadly not had the opportunity to test out the routes, from my knowledge of following instructions for ramblers and riders, I can see that Philippa knows these routes well and has thought out every step so as not to misdirect riders.

There are handy tips, such as “this track is only suitable if you are on a small pony”, or “the small stone with a daub of blue paint is easy to miss”.

Aside from the details of the routes, I enjoyed the introduction, in which Philippa details how she started riding, some of her early ponies and the highlights of her riding life. She pays a touching tribute to her current horses, Melitta (a home-bred) and her top endurance ride, the Appaloosa Stilton, in the acknowledgements – “without them, this book would never have happened”.

Not all of us will have the joy of riding on Exmoor, but this collection of adventures is surely one to stoke up your enthusiasm to make it happen. And if you are someone who has the opportunity, then this will be your invaluable guide. And you might even spy the spotty Stilton out enjoying his favourite routes.

Books can be purchased by emailing exmoorbridlewayrides@gmail.com or via Facebook Messenger to Exmoor Bridleway Rides. The cost is £39.99 + £4.50 P&P.

