Welcome to our new group test of brushing boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below.

HKM’s official description

The HKM Space Protection boots are funky and fun, while being hard wearing too, with touch close straps for a great fit, plus soft filling and wadding for extra comfort. They also have faux fur for extra comfort. These boots are fun but work so well.

Sam’s first impressions

I thought the colour was unusual but fun. I also thought the size of these boots was on the generous side.

Overview of performance

These boots came up large, but did offer good all-round protection and the colour was particularly good while hacking on the road. The fur did not stand up well to washing and when used in the sand school, they collected a lot of grit which I worried would cause rubbing.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

I liked the funky fun colour, although it start start to flake and fade with use. I didn’t like the fact that the fur collected grit from the sand school.