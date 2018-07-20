Welcome to our group test of travel boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by dressage rider Jamie Broom and his wife Georgi, who run a busy livery and training yard near Windsor. Find out what they thought below.

Equithème’s official description

Equithème Tyrex 1200D Shipping Boots are made from 1200 denier waterproof and breathable ripstop polyester with 12mm foam padding, and a 450g synthetic sheepskin lining. They are secured with three wide self-gripping straps with reflective logo in centre.

The Brooms’ first impressions

I thought these looked similar to the Eskadron ones, but with better straps.

Overview of performance

They were a great fit and were on a par with some of the more expensive boots in the group test. The straps are strong and easy to use, they offer good protection and still look as good as new after multiple uses.

The Brooms’ likes and dislikes

The straps make these boots very easy to take on and off. I put them on the youngsters as you can put them on and removed them very quickly. Very hard to fault and great value.