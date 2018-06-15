Welcome to our group test of country boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Rhinegold’s official description

Made from waxy leather with a suede cuff and drawstring detail, the Rhinegold Brooklyn country boots are great for everyday wear at the yard, out in the country or around town. They are designed to combine great style with performance. These boots have a subtle calf gusset to allow a more individual fit and improved comfort, plus Rhinegold embossed branding to the side of the heel. They have a durable yet lightweight, non-slip energy return rubber sole.

Lisa’s first impressions

I thought these were a smart pair of boots, although they look slightly cumbersome.

Overview of performance

I found these boots quite heavy to walk in and there are not waterproof. The insole was good and it stopped the lining coming out.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes

These boots are smart enough to wear at events, but I was disappointed they let water in.