Welcome to our new independent group test of jodhpur boots for horse riders. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Paddock Boots Venezia from Felix Bühler are sporty paddock boots in full-grain Italian cowhide. The footbed is very comfortable thanks to the Comfort Footbed Technology, which includes several insole layers and an intricate outer sole, and provides a great grip in the stirrups as well as excellent impact protection. The sole and the uppers are sewn together, while the lining is made of soft pigskin. The back zip makes it simple to get the boots on and off fast. Made in Europe.

First impressions

These boots looked so smart and sophisticated. I felt that they could definitely be worn at the smartest events when the rider wants to look their best.

Overview of performance

These were really comfortable, especially in the sole. They were flexible and didn’t need any wearing in. They also fitted really nicely. I did find that the laces mean they take up some time to put on, but once on they were great.

Likes and dislikes

I like how smart and comfortable these are. They were great when walking around at events. I thought they were almost too smart to use a simple yard boot.