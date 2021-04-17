Why is there no racing this afternoon (Saturday 17 April)?





This afternoon (17 April) there will be no horse racing taking place between 2.40pm and 4.20pm as a mark of respect to the Duke of Edinburgh while his funeral is held at Windsor Castle.

The Flat fixture at Thirsk has brought its card forward and will now start at 11.10am, with the final race going off at 2.40pm, while the jumps fixture at Bangor-On-Dee will start at 11.25am and culminate with the final race at 2.25pm.

Brighton and Nottingham’s Flat fixtures are evening meetings, with Brighton getting underway at 4.20pm, finishing at 7.30pm, and Nottingham starting at 4.40pm and finishing at 7.15pm.

Newbury’s Flat card, which had been due to take place today and includes the Group Three Fred Darling Stakes and Greenham Stakes has been moved to tomorrow (Sunday 18 April). Ayr, which hosts the Scottish Grand National, also takes place on Sunday.

Equestrian events that are going ahead today, including point-to-point fixtures and Burnham Market International Horse Trials, have been asked to observe the national one-minute silence at 3pm.

Point-to-point fixtures have made adjustments; the mixed open at Flete Park has been moved back to 3.20pm, and the hound parade will no longer take place. The West Midlands point-to-point will start at 10am on Saturday and include 30-minute intervals between races in order for the meeting to finish before 2.45pm.

A spokesman from Burnham Market International Horse Trials said: “The flag protocol will be implemented, with all relevant flags flown at half mast and non-official flags not flown until the day after the funeral. Riders will be given the option to wear black armbands if they wish.”

