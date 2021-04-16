Who will win the Scottish Grand National? Have a flutter on your pick here…

Betting terms and conditions: Minimum deposit £5. Bet credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude bet credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Be Gamble Aware.

What is the prize money for winning?

The winner of the 2021 Coral Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase will take home £84,405.

Recent Scottish Grand National winners

2020: race cancelled due to Covid-19

2019: Takingrisks

2018: Joe Farrell

2017: Vicente

2016: Vicente

2015: Wayward Prince

2014: Al Co

2013: Godsmejudge

2012: Merigo

Scottish Grand National: winning-most trainer, horse, jockey and owner

There are currently two all-time leading Scottish Grand National trainers — each have won five renewals of the race. They are Neville Crump (Wot No Sun (1949), Merryman II (1959), Arcturus (1968), Salkeld (1980), Canton (1983)) and Ken Oliver (Pappageno’s Cottage (1963), The Spaniard (1970), Young Ash Leaf (1971), Fighting Fit (1979), Cockle Strand (1982)). There are three all-time most successful horses in the Scottish Grand National. They are Couvrefeu II (1911, 1912, 1913) Southern Hero (1934, 1936, 1939) and Queen’s Taste (1953, 1954, 1956). The top all-time Scottish Grand National jockey is Charlie Cunningham, who won a total of four times (Bellman (1881), Wild Meadow (1885), Orcadian (1887) and Deloraine (1889)).

