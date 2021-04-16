Who will win the Scottish Grand National? Have a flutter on your pick here…

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • Who will win the Scottish Grand National when the Grade 3 steeplechase at Ayr gets underway on Sunday 18 April at 3.35pm? Here’s the full list of runners and riders who will be taking on the 27 fences during the race that covers just short of 4 miles (3 miles 7 furlongs and 176 yards, or 6,397 metres).

    Horse: Aye Right | Jockey: Callum Bewley | Place bet: 5/1
    Trainer: Harriet Graham

    Dingo Dollar| Jockey: Brian Hughes | Place bet: 8/1
    Sandy Thomson

    Soldier Of Love |Jockey: Sean Bowen | Place bet: 8/1
    Paul Nicholls

    Sam’s Adventure | Jockey: Henry Brooke | Place bet: 9/1
    Brian Ellison

    Mighty Thunder | Jockey: Tom Scudamore| Place bet: 12/1
    Lucinda Russell

    Mister Fogpatches | Jockey: Danny Mullins | Place bet: 12/1
    P A Fahy

    Notachance | Jockey: Tom Cannon | Place bet: 12/1
    Alan King

    The Ferry Master | Jockey: Sean Quinlan | Place bet: 12/1
    Sandy Thomson

    Vintage Clouds | Jockey: Ryan Mania | Place bet: 12/1
    Sue Smith

    Dino Boy | Jockey: Craig Nichol| Place bet: 16/1
    Iain Jardine

    Enqarde | Jockey: Charlie Hammond | Place bet: 16/1
    Dr Richard Newland

    Oldgrangewood | Jockey: Harry Skelton | Place bet: 20/1
    Dan Skelton

    Some Chaos | Jockey: Ben Poste | Place bet: 20/1
    Michael Scudamore

