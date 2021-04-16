Who will win the Scottish Grand National? Have a flutter on your pick here…

Who will win the Scottish Grand National when the Grade 3 steeplechase at Ayr gets underway on Sunday 18 April at 3.35pm? Here’s the full list of runners and riders who will be taking on the 27 fences during the race that covers just short of 4 miles (3 miles 7 furlongs and 176 yards, or 6,397 metres).
Horse: Aye Right | Jockey: Callum Bewley | Place bet: 5/1
Trainer: Harriet Graham
Dingo Dollar| Jockey: Brian Hughes | Place bet: 8/1
Sandy Thomson
Soldier Of Love |Jockey: Sean Bowen | Place bet: 8/1
Paul Nicholls
Sam’s Adventure | Jockey: Henry Brooke | Place bet: 9/1
Brian Ellison
Mighty Thunder | Jockey: Tom Scudamore| Place bet: 12/1
Lucinda Russell
Mister Fogpatches | Jockey: Danny Mullins | Place bet: 12/1
P A Fahy
Notachance | Jockey: Tom Cannon | Place bet: 12/1
Alan King
The Ferry Master | Jockey: Sean Quinlan | Place bet: 12/1
Sandy Thomson
Vintage Clouds | Jockey: Ryan Mania | Place bet: 12/1
Sue Smith
Dino Boy | Jockey: Craig Nichol| Place bet: 16/1
Iain Jardine
Enqarde | Jockey: Charlie Hammond | Place bet: 16/1
Dr Richard Newland
Oldgrangewood | Jockey: Harry Skelton | Place bet: 20/1
Dan Skelton
Some Chaos | Jockey: Ben Poste | Place bet: 20/1
Michael Scudamore
Big River | Jockey: Derek Fox | Place bet: 25/1
Lucinda Russell
Chapel Stile | Jockey: Ryan Day | Place bet: 25/1
Brian Ellison
Cloud And Goldie | Jockey: Richie McLernon | Place bet: 25/1
Sandy Foster
Coup De Pinceau | Jockey: Angus Cheleda | Place bet: 25/1
Nick Mitchell
Lake View Lad | Jockey: Theo Gillard| Place bet: 33/1
N W Alexander
Chidswell | Jockey: Danny McMenamin | Place bet: 40/1
Nicky Richards
Cool Mix | Jockey: Conor O’Farrell | Place bet: 40/1
Iain Jardine
The Dutchman | Jockey: Harry Reed | Place bet: 40/1
Tristan Davidson
The Hollow Ginge | Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies | Place bet: 40/1
Nigel Twiston-Davies
Chef D’Oeuvre | Jockey: Jonathan England | Place bet: 66/1
Sam England
What is the prize money for winning?
The winner of the 2021 Coral Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase will take home £84,405.
Recent Scottish Grand National winners
2020: race cancelled due to Covid-19
2019: Takingrisks
2018: Joe Farrell
2017: Vicente
2016: Vicente
2015: Wayward Prince
2014: Al Co
2013: Godsmejudge
2012: Merigo
Scottish Grand National: winning-most trainer, horse, jockey and owner
There are currently two all-time leading Scottish Grand National trainers — each have won five renewals of the race. They are Neville Crump (Wot No Sun (1949), Merryman II (1959), Arcturus (1968), Salkeld (1980), Canton (1983)) and Ken Oliver (Pappageno’s Cottage (1963), The Spaniard (1970), Young Ash Leaf (1971), Fighting Fit (1979), Cockle Strand (1982)). There are three all-time most successful horses in the Scottish Grand National. They are Couvrefeu II (1911, 1912, 1913) Southern Hero (1934, 1936, 1939) and Queen’s Taste (1953, 1954, 1956). The top all-time Scottish Grand National jockey is Charlie Cunningham, who won a total of four times (Bellman (1881), Wild Meadow (1885), Orcadian (1887) and Deloraine (1889)).
