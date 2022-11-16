Stuart Hollings: ‘Future-proofing the showing world’s art of ring craft’





Stuart Hollings on why showmanship is making a comeback

Who could have guessed that a new showing class launched at the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) summer championships would not only have a significant impact on showmanship in the pony rings this season, but has also gone some way to future-proofing the art of ring craft?

Many riders raised their game during the summer, hoping to be talent spotted for the Robert Oliver showman’s award championship, held in memory of the former showing icon and BSPS president.

Those finalists were: Mia Donaldson (show pony), Harry Edwards-Brady (show hunter pony), Harriet Dennison (intermediates), William Leeming (M&M), Gemma Pallett (M&M working hunter pony) and Ruby Ward (working hunter pony).

Harry flew the flag for the boys when he came out on top with his 122cm Gryngallt Page Too after producing a charismatic individual show, which included two blistering gallops and a rock-solid halt, rounded off by presenting the judge Claire Oliver with a rose.

Another highlight of the season was when Mia and her long-standing partner Wilderness Early Bird – nominated in the Equo Pony of the Year category at the Horse & Hound Awards – captured the supreme pony title for the second year on the bounce at the Royal International Horse Show, a memorable achievement in their final season in show ponies.

Special mention must also go to Elsie Lynch, 10, for lifting the equivalent supreme award at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) last month with her new ride, working hunter pony champion Noble Peppermint (pictured top). Elsie was still eligible for cradle stakes classes, making her victory at Birmingham even more remarkable.

Time restraints

When my brother, Nigel, won the HOYS show pony title at Wembley exactly 50 years ago, there were only three sections giving children an opportunity to ride down the centre line; the show pony classes, the junior showjumping final and the Prince Philip games.

As more showing classes have evolved over the years, the time factor has become instrumental in shaping modern-day formats; two judges using marks being one example. However, some working hunter pony competitors are needlessly losing marks due to poor presentation in phase two, which needs addressing.

May I suggest the BSPS considers trialling some working hunter pony sections similar to the current adult worker classes? All the combinations come back into the ring as a class to perform their shows, rather than one at a time, immediately after the jumping round. This would take longer, but perhaps competitors would treat this showing phase with more respect. And judges could see ponies going in company, as out hunting and not just in a championship.

A hard gig

Good luck to everyone who has qualified for the BSPS M&M Heritage supreme ridden final at London International Horse Show next month.

Interestingly, some of the best-of-breed winners within touching distance of last term’s crown are returning.

This is one of the hardest gigs, particularly for young riders, because they are sometimes competing against their professional trainers; all in one class and under four judges.

You’ll have to be on your A game to impress Jill Burgess and Fiona Holton with a swanky freestyle show that plays to your pony’s strengths. And practise a foot-perfect in-hand show, as Ann Bigley and Joyce Coltart also have half of the marks at their disposal.

