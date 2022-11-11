Dreams are made: 11 champions crowned in SEIB Search For A Star finals at Your Horse Live





Thousands entered and only a select few qualified, but there could only one winner in each of the 2022 SEIB Search For A Star (SFAS) showing finals held at Your Horse Live (11 November).

Dedicated home-producers and their horses and ponies put in hours of work to contend for the prestigious championship titles.

The first SFAS championship to be held at Your Horse Live was the mountain and moorland (M&M) ridden final which took place for the first time in 2018. Since then, the SFAS presence at the venue has grown to now offer 11 different championship finals for veterans, Pony Club ponies, natives and traditionals, both in-hand and ridden.

For the first time history, there will be a supreme SFAS championship held at Your Horse Live, which will take place tomorrow and will see the winners of the amateur classes go head to head.

Meet those who took home the overall 2022 SEIB Search For A Star accolades:

SFAS in-hand veteran

The 24-year-old gelding Randall IV, an ex-international show jumper who was in-hand veteran champion at Royal Windsor earlier this year, and his owner Lucy Ashworth top the in-hand veterans.

SFAS in-hand native and traditional

The mare Millnerfield Lady Isabelle is the first pure-bred Shire to qualify for the SFAS finals. She took the in-hand native and traditional tri-colour with her owner Lucy Parr. The eight-year-old is also broken to ride and competes under-saddle.

SFAS in-hand M&M

Lachlann Of Croila Croft, a five-year-old Highland, and gun dog trainer Judith Hogg win the M&M in-hand championship. Judith, who broke her back out hunting seven years ago, has owned Lachlann since he was a two-year-old.

SFAS in-hand plaited pony

Lisa Hayyez’ Ryehall Petit Ami takes the plaited pony crown. The Welsh part-bred will be aimed at lead rein and first ridden classes in the future.

SFAS in-hand plaited horse

Kirsty Wilson’s Port Lou Lou, handled by 15-year-old Finn Williamson, takes the in-hand plaited horse title. Finn rode Lou Lou to be sixth in the SEIB SFAS hack and riding horse final at HOYS in October.

SFAS Pony Club lead rein pony

Heather Hiscox’s Thistledown Elpaso and her daughter Emily Hiscox, who are part of the North Warwickshire branch of the Pony Club, take the Pony Club lead rein spoils. The pair have done farm rides, tetrathlon, showing and Pony Club camp together.

SFAS Pony Club first ridden pony

Welsh section B Larchgrove Isabella and Emily Elliott, who are in the Rufford branch of the Pony Club, score the Pony Club first ridden title. The duo compete in all activities, from dressage to hunter trials, as a partnership.

SFAS open Pony Club pony

Leading the open Pony Club field is Naomi Kitchener’s Cavan Mick and Helena Kitchener, who are members of the Mid Surrey branch of the Pony Club. Helena and Mickey have also had great success in tetrathlon for the southern England team at the Pony Club international regional Pony Club tetrathlon competition.

SFAS part-bred traditional ridden

The part-bred Welsh cross traditional Furlong Socks gallops to the part-bred traditional accolade for apprentice hairdresser Maia Ellis. The seven-year-old has enjoyed several wins in the show ring this year, including at Traditional of the Year Show (TOYS).

SFAS M&M ridden

After winning the SEIB SFAS working pony title at HOYS last month, Langorra Ginger Port and Natalie Pastor, who works in pharmaceuticals, head a competitive M&M ridden class. The six-year-old New Forest is a home-bred by Woodrow Portman who competed at HOYS both on the flat and as a worker.

SFAS open veteran

The 25-year-old Welsh section B Cottrell Riverdance, a former games pony, and Millie Bowles return to the Your Horse Live stage to claim the open ridden veteran championship. In 2021, the pair won the amateur veteran and the in-hand veteran finals at the SFAS Your Horse Live finals.

