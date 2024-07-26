Rebecca Penny: ‘The showing community truly pulls together’





Rebecca Penny on sportsmanship efforts that moved the showing world

We are well into the thick of the showing season now and many of you will be at the Royal International (RIHS) at Hickstead, and heading to a host of other major championship shows that are scheduled throughout August.

The weather has not been kind this year and hopefully someone will turn the tap off soon, as our traditional wool jackets are not designed for the relentless rain we have endured so far.

A selfless gesture

At the Great Yorkshire earlier this month, a heartwarming act of sportsmanship nearly broke the internet for all the right reasons. In the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) Welsh section C class, a third-placed competitor dismounted and forfeited his place to ensure another exhibitor didn’t lose their chance at a HOYS ticket.

In this situation, the top three-placed ponies had already secured their HOYS spots on previous outings, and the qualification can only be passed to third. While it’s rare for this scenario to arise, this selfless gesture was widely applauded and highlighted the spirit of good sportsmanship.

However, it also sparked debate among some who argued animals already qualified for HOYS shouldn’t compete in further qualifiers, as it can take opportunities away from others.

Prestigious shows like the Great Yorkshire hold significant value, and I believe competitors who have paid entry fees and refrained from contesting many shows all year deserve their moment in the ring.

These events not only provide valuable experience and exposure for ponies, but also fulfil the riders’ ambitions to compete at high-profile shows. Notably, at the highly popular Royal Windsor, the qualification for RIHS is allowed to be passed down lower than usual, as it’s anticipated that several horses and ponies already qualified will still want to compete.

This raises the question: should other esteemed shows adopt a similar approach as, after all, don’t we want to see the best of the best at these high-profile events?

Accidents can happen

In another display of community spirit, it was inspiring to see the showing community rally together to support Hickstead’s showing director David Ingle (pictured top) after he suffered a nasty fall while officiating at a show. The fall resulted in a series of operations and left him unable to work or go about his day-to-day activities.

A GoFundMe page, set up by a fellow ride judge, has now raised more than £12,000 to help pay for David’s treatment. I am sure you will all join me in wishing David a very speedy recovery.

This incident highlights the importance of competitors ensuring their horses are well-prepared to carry ride judges safely, especially in buzzier rings where distractions and excitement levels are high. Proper training and acclimatisation to such environments can prevent accidents and ensure that both horses and judges remain safe.

Additionally, this situation underscores the importance of being suitably insured if you are undertaking a judging appointment. Accidents can happen, and having the right insurance coverage can provide financial protection and peace of mind.

These two instances demonstrate how, when needed, the showing community truly pulls together, whether in acts of sportsmanship or in support during times of adversity. As we continue through the season, let us keep community spirit at the forefront of our minds.

