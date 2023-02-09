



Rebecca Penny shares her thoughts on new showing initiatives, including performance classes and amateur leagues

As the 2023 season begins, we have seen some significant changes to the calendar. One current hot topic is the new London International Horse Show (LIHS) showing series.

The British Show Horse Association (BSHA) classes, which are restricted to amateur exhibitors, and the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) cradle and nursery stakes classes, which are open classes, will all follow their current formats, with which most exhibitors are familiar.

However, the new BSPS performance classes, also open to amateurs and professionals alike, will run to a new format. So, what exactly is a performance pony? Or what do we envisage it should be?

The format for the class in the new BSPS rule book says that 60 marks will be awarded for performance, 20 for presentation and suitability of pony for rider, and 20 for type, movement and way of going.

Potential competitors will need some benchmark for preferred type and guidance on how the combination should be presented. I also wonder how the performance marks and those for way of going will differ.

Why are the coloured horses and ponies in their own sections if it truly is to be a performance class – surely colour does not affect an animal’s ability to perform? Societies have worked hard to facilitate strict gradings and to safeguard the eligibility for coloured classes and this shouldn’t be overlooked.

So, while I see the positives of creating new opportunities, and LIHS is without a doubt a great stage for these contests, we must ensure these performance classes have a clear objective to make them successful.

I would also hope that with the emphasis of these classes being on performance there will be a stipulation that people adjudicating these classes will have to ride currently, or at least previously have ridden, to a certain level, even in disciplines outside of showing.

New amateur league

I’m slightly dubious about the need for a stand-alone amateur Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifying route. The recent incentive announced by The Showing Register means the former HOYS La Liga league for consistent combinations will be replaced by a new premier amateur league, which will offer an additional HOYS ticket in every ridden showing class for eligible combinations.

In my opinion, HOYS should be the pinnacle of showing and places should be awarded for the best combinations regardless of status. I think we could run the risk of creating even more of a divide between pro and amateurs than is already apparent.

For years I have competed with many successful amateurs who have proven they can hold their own in unrestricted company. I have a full-time job outside the equine industry and hardly see a horse from one show to the next, but I’m deemed a professional because I’ve been given the opportunity to ride ponies that don’t belong to me, primarily because the owners or breeders don’t have a suitable rider.

So, while I’ve been fortunate to have my bottom in the saddle of HOYS, RIHS and Olympia winners, the ponies have all fallen into quite different scenarios. Some home-bred, some home-produced, some produced and my own – the common denominator was that each person responsible for preparing them worked very hard, regardless of their status.

I believe if something is good enough, goes well enough and is presented correctly it will have its day. If it doesn’t then the blame lies with the system and not the professionals who are constantly targeted on social media for simply doing their job. If more people found the time to speak to some of our leading producers, they would be surprised at just how approachable they are and happy to offer advice, pointers, and a helping hand.

Planning is still in the initial stages for both the LIHS and HOYS amateur series; as with anything in its infancy, they will need time to find their feet. Hopefully they will introduce more people to showing.

● Do you think there should be extra HOYS tickets available only to amateurs? Write to hhletters@futurenet.com including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance to have your views published in a future issue of Horse & Hound magazine

This exclusive column will also be available to read in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 9 February

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.