



One of Britain’s greatest dressage riders and trainers, Carl Hester MBE on the role stewards play, and why we must appreciate them

Following a conversation at Royal Windsor Horse Show with chief steward Dan Chapman, I decided to explore in more depth what the role of a steward entails, and I’m grateful to Dan, one of the most friendly and helpful stewards, for this insight.

Dan has a wealth of experience, for example working as deputy chief steward at the 2018 World Equestrian Games and chief steward at the 2022 World Dressage Championships. His day job is training, mostly at lower levels but he has ridden to small tour.

Dan used to keep a horse with Dane Rawlins, who is a master at getting people involved, something many can vouch for. So, from helping out at the Hickstead internationals, Dan fell into stewarding by accident, working alongside a really encouraging team.

There was no structured training in place then, so it was more about apprenticeships and shadowing some of the more experienced people. These days, both British Dressage and the FEI have comprehensive structured programmes for steward training and continued professional development,

as they do for judges.

Dan has been involved in developing online courses, which keep some costs down, but at top level in-person attendance involves paying for your own flights and hotels. This means some personal investment is required as stewarding is not a salaried role, although expenses are covered.

Why be a steward?

That begs the obvious question, why be a steward? It involves long days, masses of responsibility and potentially dealing with difficult situations.

“Help, prevent, intervene” is the FEI stewarding motto, and often there is a chance for the steward to resolve a potentially tricky situation before it escalates. When this happens, a non-confrontational personality equipped to educate with the horse’s welfare as the priority is crucial.

Dan also says: “You get to see the best side of our sport, monitoring an arena with some of the best horses in the world, the best trainers, riders. Those moments are incredible – the quality of riding is so good, and the kindness to horses.” That comment, particularly the last bit, gladdens my heart.

While Dan encounters different levels of experience with horses among his fellow stewards, all have some sort of horsey background.

Managing tack checks and bit checks tactfully does require horse sense, and awareness of how horses can react. Some horses come out of the arena, take a deep breath, and just relax. Others may be more on edge, pleased with themselves or a bit overawed by the crowd or environment. Generally, however, it’s finding a balance in that moment.

Some riders see the check as part of the test, some perceive it as an inconvenience. But it’s part of the competition and, importantly, the steward can confirm that there is no injury to the horse, that the equipment is correct and that the noseband is not too tight.

We all do so much training, but a bit of time spent practising and getting our horses accustomed to tack checks pays dividends all round. It is all part of the process of competing.

“A doyenne of stewarding”

Another echo to my early days: Dan’s dressage journey began with a lesson with Jennie Loriston-Clarke. He went on to work for her. As with her record in riding, training, judging and all aspects of her equestrian life, Jennie’s a doyenne of stewarding.

I’ll never forget when Charlotte and Valegro’s score for the individual came up at London 2012. Jennie was on stewarding duty that day and, like the rest of us, she was in tears of joy.

Dan’s keen to keep the line of succession going, to encourage more young people to get involved and get experience in stewarding, although he won’t be heading out to pasture any time soon.

I hope this opens people’s eyes as to what is involved so next time you’re competing, you appreciate the steward’s role is to be there for you and

your horse’s welfare, and say thank you.

