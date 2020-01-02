Youtube star aims to inspire young people in new ambassador role

An equestrian vlogger with nearly 500,000 followers is to follow in the footsteps of famous faces including Charlotte Dujardin as an ambassador for Brooke.

This Esme, known for her horsey videos and vlogs on YouTube, will take on the role with a focus on inspiring young people to become involved with the equine welfare charity.

A spokesman for Brooke said East Sussex-based Esme Higgs, 18, has supported the charity’s Myhackathon challenge and Brooke shop, and last autumn travelled to Senegal to see its work.

“Esme heard more about Brooke’s farriery and drought resilience work and broadcasted this to her combined following of over 486,000 viewers on Instagram and YouTube,” he said.

Esme, who films videos about her day-to-day life looking after her two horses and three donkeys, said she is “so excited” about taking on the role and further her support of Brooke.

“I was lucky enough to see the huge difference donations make to the lives of working horses, donkeys, mules and the people who depend on them,” she said.

“I can’t wait to use my voice to inspire more people to get involved with Brooke and raise awareness of the vital contribution these animals make around the world.”

The spokesman added that Esme’s appointment follows that of author Hannah Russell who was named as an ambassador with youth focus at the beginning of 2019.

“Brooke and Esme will collaborate on videos and digital content to raise awareness of the tough conditions experienced by working horses, donkeys and mules around the world today,” he said.

“Brooke works with owners, governments and local policy-makers to make sustainable improvements to the lives of these animals and the people who depend on them.”

