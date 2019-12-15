New farrier course is a major milestone for equine welfare *H&H Plus*

A new farrier certification which could help almost one million working equines in Senegal — and create jobs — has been described as a “significant milestone”.
Welfare charity Brooke, which is training 100 people in different regions in Senegal, is to launch an accredited certificate in farriery from 2020.
You might also be interested in…
Stray horse schemes could save thousands in public money *H&H Plus*
The well-meaning ‘rescuers’ who do more harm than good *H&H VIP*
‘Buying horses out of perceived welfare situations is not rescuing; it is creating a market for horses to receive poor
What makes a horse’s life worth living? *H&H VIP*
To make horses happy, we must go beyond merely meeting their basic needs and ensure an actively positive life, explains
Charity calls for ‘invisible equine workers’ to be recognised
The Brooke has released a report titled "Invisible Workers"
The Brooke rescues horses trapped by Nepal earthquake
Equine charity comes to the aid of horses, donkeys and mules affected by the earthquake
Brooke expands work to support 45,000 working equines in India
This year, the Brooke will provide support to over 1,000 brick kilns across India, which will directly benefit 45,000 working