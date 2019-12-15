Trending:

New farrier course is a major milestone for equine welfare *H&H Plus*

Becky Murray Becky Murray

A new farrier certification which could help almost one million working equines in Senegal — and create jobs — has been described as a “significant milestone”.

Welfare charity Brooke, which is training 100 people in different regions in Senegal, is to launch an accredited certificate in farriery from 2020.

 

You might also be interested in…