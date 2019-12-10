Trending:

Stray horse schemes could save thousands in public money *H&H Plus*

Eleanor Jones Eleanor Jones

Introducing “greenyard” policies as standard across the country should help save public money and prevent accidents.

World Horse Welfare has been working with authorities to share best practice on the policies, which set out how loose horses are dealt with. They involve people who are contracted to collect the horses and take them to a safe place until owners can be traced.

You might also be interested in…