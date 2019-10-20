Top dressage rider to tackle London Marathon

Dressage rider Alice Oppenheimer will be among the runners taking on the London Marathon in aid of equine charity Brooke.

Alice is already a committed supporter of the charity, which helps working horses and donkeys around the world, recently visiting them in India alongside global ambassador Charlotte Dujardin.

She has also backed their recent fundraising campaigns MyHackathon and Every Horse Remembered but said she was “really excited” to take on the “huge challenge” of running the 26-mile route next April.

“I was lucky enough to visit Brooke’s work in India in 2015 and I saw the difference that donations can make. As someone who is new to running, I know training will be hard but I’ll be thinking of the amazing animals and people I met on that trip and how this challenge will benefit them and many others around the world,” she said.

Alice will also be hosting an exclusive event at her yard in February, where all Brooke’s London Marathon runners can meet her and enjoy a tour. The event will include tips on nutrition, training and fundraising.

Emily Smith, who works as a rider at Redwings Horse Sanctuary helping to back and retrain abused and abandoned horses, is among the other runners taking part.

The 22-year-old said she wanted to support the charity because of the importance of its work.

“Brooke works with owners, vets and farriers of working equines abroad. Unfortunately, due to lack of education, some owners don’t know how to look after their horses or donkeys correctly, therefore the animal falls ill and they cannot make a living for their families to survive.

Continues below…

“Brooke works to educate the owners on basic welfare care and needs, and works with the vets and farriers to help the owners,” she said.

There are still places available for supporters interested in running the London Marathon for Brooke.

“Events like this are vital in raising funds to help Brooke reach working horses, donkeys and mules across the globe. If you think you’ve got what it takes to take on the London Marathon, we still have some charity places available so we’d love to hear from you,” said Brooke senior regional fundraising officer Polly West.

To sponsor Alice and to sponsor Emily, visit their fundraising pages.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.