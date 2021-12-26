Young pony rescued ‘looking like a sheep’ enjoys love and story time in new home





A young gelding who was rescued underweight, nervous of people and “looking more like a sheep than a pony” has found a perfect permanent home with his “best friend”.

Stan had such a thick, matted coat when he was taken into the care of Blue Cross last summer, he had to be clipped fully, which revealed how poor his condition was.

Six months later, he has found his home, with Evie Davey and her family, which includes three other Blue Cross ponies.

The charity’s rehoming coordinator Verity Anderton-Johnson told H&H: “When we first saw Stan, he looked more like a sheep than a pony due to how much hair he had. His coat was all matted, full of mud and faeces so the best thing to do was to clip the coat fully off as the matts were too big to brush them out. As he was unhandled, we had to sedate him to be clipped, and after clipping him, we realised how poor his condition was.”

Stan was turned out, fed and underwent health checks, worming, vaccinations and handling.

“Stan’s training came on quickly and he started to develop a lovely calm character for a youngster,” Verity said. “Laura [Davey] got in touch with me as her daughter Evie had spotted Stan on our website — which she apparently checks daily and knows the names of all the ponies looking for homes! — and thought he would make a great friend for their youngest pony Sprout. As they already had three other Blue Cross ponies we knew it would be the perfect home for Stan.

“Seeing how much Stan has come on since being in Blue Cross care and now in his dream home is wonderful. We couldn’t have wished for a more perfect home for him.”

Laura said Stan adores Evie, and comes running to the gate whenever he hears the car.

“He follows her everywhere and has to be involved with anything she’s doing,” she said. “He particularly loves story time and hearing about her day, and in the words of Evie a Stan cuddle makes everything better and all her worries just disappear.

“I asked Evie what Stan means to her and she said everything; he’s her whole world and her best friend and she just loves him.

“As for the future, Evie says she’s just looking forward to him being a baby and running free and living a life any horse deserves. She’s looking forward to him being able to go for walks round the village and carry her picnic.

“This time last year Stan was just trying to survive so this Christmas they are very much looking forward to Santa’s arrival. He has written his list and has written ‘Lots of treats please’.”

A Blue Cross spokesman added: “When fate is unkind to pets, Blue Cross is there to give them the love and care they deserve. Blue Cross helps sick, injured and homeless pets at its rehoming centres and animal hospitals across the country. This Christmas, make a donation to help change the fate of a vulnerable pet.”

