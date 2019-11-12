‘Wonder’ cob to retire after 13 years’ service helping neglected horses

A “wonder” horse who played a vital role at a charity is seeking a retirement home after 13 years of service.

Shadow, a 15.2hh 19-year-old cob, joined the Blue Cross in 2006 after being handed over by his previous owners and has been a “schoolmaster” for the charity at the Dovecliff Road centre in Rolleston.

A spokesman for the charity said: “Blue Cross takes in many horses who have been abandoned and left alone, many arrive at the centre with little human handling and can be very nervous around people. Shadow played a vital role in reassuring and encouraging these young and often neglected horses.

“Shadow was ridden by potential rehomers for the team to assess and make sure they were matching them with the best homeless horse. He was also used in display events at the centre for visitors to enjoy.”

Welfare assistant Alice Pettitt, who worked with Shadow for several years, said the gelding was the charity’s longest-serving member of staff.

“I’ve been very close to him over the years, he’s been my best work pal for so long it will be sad to see him leave, but we know it is for the best and he will continue to enjoy his retirement with one-to-one care,” she said.

“We will really miss him but wish him a very happy and well-deserved rest.”

The spokesman added that there has been lots of interest in the “super friendly” gelding and they hope to find him a home soon, but said there are lots of other “wonderful” horses at the charity looking for homes.

