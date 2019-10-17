‘I will be eternally grateful’: retirement for crowd favourite who took teenager to the top of the sport

The medal-winning showjumper who helped launch Bertram Allen’s career has retired from the sport aged 15.

Molly Malone V took the Irishman from juniors to his first senior championships, with numerous grands prix wins along the way.

The grey mare was spotted by Bertram’s father Bert as a five-year-old and he bought her for Billy Twomey and Anthony Condon to produce.

Bertram took on the ride three years later and the pair went on to win individual silver at the 2013 junior European Championships in Spain.

The following year, when Bertram was only 18, the pair received the call-up for their first senior championships — the 2014 World Equestrian Games in Normandy, where they finished seventh individually.

“Molly propelled me to the top of our sport at a very young age, and for that, I will be eternally grateful,” said Bertram.

“We now look forward to the future where Molly will enter a new era of her career as a breeding mare.”

In 2015, they finished third in the World Cup final in Las Vegas and the same year were part of the Irish side at the European Championships in Aachen, where they finished 16th.

The mare’s career highlights also include grands prix wins in Lummen, Dublin, Verona, Dinard, Stockholm and Geestern, as well as numerous appearances across the world on Nations Cup teams and the Global Champions Tour.

A statement on Bertram’s website added that Molly has been “absolutely outstanding” throughout her career.

“[She has been] a favourite among the public and her grooms, particularly Marleen Schanwell who has been with her on every step of her incredible journey,” it added. “There is no doubt that she will be missed in the ring.”

